Heartache for Scottish golfers as two titles denied in final-hole drama

Ferguson and Syme come so close to glory

It was an agonising Sunday for two Scottish golfers after both Ewen Ferguson and Calum Fyfe were pipped to titles.

At the Soudal Open on the DP World Tour, leader Ferguson bogeyed the last hole to drop into a three-way play-off won by Kristoffer Reitan, while Fyfe lost out in the Danish Golf Challenge on the HotelPlanner Tour when home favourite Jonathan Gøth-Rasmussen birdied the last to secure victory.

In Belgium, Reitan started the day nine shots behind overnight leader Ferguson and teed off almost three hours before the last group went out. But he overcame the Scot, who bogeyed the last when a par would have secured victory, and Dutchman Darius van Driel in a play-off by converting a 15-foot birdie putt at the second extra hole.

It was a tough end to the Soudal Open for Ewen Ferguson. | Getty Images

Having started the day in 23rd place, Reitan produced 10 birdies against a single bogey to set a testing clubhouse target. Ferguson twice edged ahead with birdies at the eighth and 16th but was unable to hang on, hitting his approach to the last against the grandstand and failing to get up and down.

“I don’t know what to say, its been a dream of mine since I was a little kid,” said Reitan. “I keep thinking back to a few years ago when I was considering stopping playing because I didn’t find it enjoyable any more, didn’t see progress, and to be able to turn it around the way I have been doing the last couple of years has been amazing – to seal it with victory here is ridiculous.

“(Winning) wasn’t even on my mind. I just wanted to play a good round of golf, been working hard on trying to stick to my process recently. Obviously today I felt like it was a little bit my day and that was evident at the end… I couldn’t be more thrilled.”

Van Driel comes so close

Van Driel’s run to the play-off was almost as unlikely as Reitan’s. Having drifted out of contention with 11 straight pars to start his round, the Dutchman finally made birdie on the 13th and finished with a spectacular hat-trick of gains, culminating in a 25-foot effort at the last.

China’s Haotong Li, South African Thriston Lawrence, American Troy Merritt and English pair John Parry and Jordan Smith shared fourth on 10 under.

In Denmark, Gøth-Rasmussen signed for a final round five under par 67 at Bogense Golf Club, to go with rounds of 66-70-66 for a 19 under par total, finishing one shot ahead of Scotland’s Calum Fyfe who had led after each of the opening three rounds.

Jonathan Gøth-Rasmussen produced a closing birdie to seal a second HotelPlanner Tour title. Pic: Getty Images | Getty

Gøth-Rasmussen, who won his maiden HotelPlanner Tour title in Cadiz 12 months ago, started the final round three shots back of Fyfe but made up ground thanks to three front nine gains.

Further birdies on the 12th and 14th saw the Dane pull two clear of the former Tartan Pro Tour man, however the Scot got within one thanks to a gain on the 17th. After both players found the 18th green, Gøth-Rasmussen holed his birdie putt to seal a one shot victory.

“It feels very nice. It was a tough grind out there today and I am really pleased about getting it done,” he said. “I was most proud of my putt on 18. I played really well all day and stayed present, in the moment, and managed to hit some quality shots.”

Fyfe battles all the way

With Fyfe in close on the 72nd hole, the 27-year-old was relieved to see his birdie attempt hit the back of the cup.