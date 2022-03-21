Hazel MacGarvie 'pretty happy' with LET debut after 'shaking like a leaf'

The 22-year-old Royal Troon player was speaking after finishing in a tie for 27th spot behind England’s Georgia Hall in her first outing on the circuit since securing her card at the Qualifying School in Spain in December.

MacGarvie, who was facing an early exit after an opening 81 before bouncing back with a gutsy 68 before following a 74 in the third round with a three-under 69 to finish at the King Abdullah Economic City venue, picked up a cheque for around £7,500.

“Overall I’m pretty happy with my result and it's been great,” said MacGarvie of her week’s work in the $1 million event. “The first day could have been better, to be honest.

Hazel MacGarvie in action during the Aramco Saudi Ladies International at Royal Greens Golf & Country Club in King Abdullah Economic City. Picture: Tristan Jones

“The conditions were quite tough. It's been pretty windy most days, to be honest. Especially picking up round the turn for me with the tee times I've had. You just kind of got to take your chances.

“The whole atmosphere has been great. It's different for me having hospitality stands and people watching.

“Every single day walking down the 18th I was shaking like a leaf. Managed to control it slightly better today, and I managed to make birdie, which I'm quite happy with.

“Hopefully, that whole shaking will calm down and stop soon once I get used to that. No, it's been good. I've really enjoyed it.”

MacGarvie is heading home for a week before teeing up again in next week’s Investec South African Women’s Open at Steenberg Golf Club.

“I plan to go see my wee dog, take him for a few walks and just practice and get ready for South Africa,” said the University of Stirling graduate of how she planned to spend her time at home. “Yeah, just take it from there and see what happens again in a couple weeks’ time.”

Michele Thomson, Gabrielle Macdonald and Laura Beveridge have headed in the other direction to MacGarvie as they tee up in this week’s Joburg Ladies Open at Modderfontein Golf Club.