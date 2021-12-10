Hazel MacGarvie moves into top 10 in LET Q-School at La Manga

Hazel MacGarvie, pictured after winning the St Rule Trophy in 2019, is the leading Scot at the halfway stage in the LET Q-School pre-qualifier in Spain. Picture: St Andrews Links Trust

The Royal Troon player, who had opened with a level-par 73 on the South Course on Thursday, added a one-under 71 on the North Course in her second circuit at the Murcia venue.

MacGarvie, who had used the Tartan Pro Tour as preparation for her first crack at securing a card, signed for four birdies and three bogeys at the Murcia venue.

The effort left her sitting joint-sixth on one-under, six shots off the lead, held by Swede Lisa Pettersson, but only three off second spot.

The top 75 and ties at the end of 72 holes will progress to the final, which is being held at the same venue later in the month.

A double-bogey 7 at the 18th on the South Course left North Berwick’s Clara Young having to settle for a three-over 76.

Having opened with a 70 on the North Course, the former Scottish Women’s champion is still inside the top 30 on two-over.

Hannah McCook (73) is next best among the Scots on three-over, one ahead of both Jane Turner (77) and Tara Mactaggart (73).

Rachael Taylor, who had started the day alongside Young, lost ground following a 79, which dropped her to joint-53rd on five-over.

After an opening round of 67 on the North Course, Pettersson backed up that performance with an equally-impressive three-under 70 on the South Course.

The 26-year-old leads by three shots from Spanish duo Elena Hualde and Marta Sanz Barrio.

“The wind wasn’t as strong today as it was yesterday, so it definitely played a little easier than for those that played the South Course yesterday,” said Pettersson. “I hit a lot of greens again.”

Northern Ireland’s Olivia Mehaffey continued her consistent start with a round of 70 on the North Course to sit fourth on three-under.

On the other side of the Atlantic, Gemma Dryburgh cemented her position in the top 20 in the LPGA Q-Series as the eight-round marathon resumed in Alabama.

The Aberdonian carded a one-under 71 in the fifth round at Highland Oaks in Dothan to sit on 10-under, two ahead of Scottish-born Australian Karis Davidson (73).

