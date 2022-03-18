Hazel MacGarvie makes cut on LET debut after 13-shot improvement

The 22-year-old Royal Troon member found herself sitting outside the top 90 after a mixture of nerves and a tough afternoon test led to her signing for an opening nine-over 81 at Royal Greens Golf & Country Club in King Abdullah Economic City.

But, after a birdie-birdie start to her second circuit, MacGarvie jumped more than 50 spots up the leaderboard in the $1 million event on the back of an outstanding four-under 68.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The excellent effort, which contained five birdies, secured a pay-day on Sunday for the Scot in her first outing on the circuit since earning her card at the Qualifying School in Spain towards the end of last year.

Hazel MacGarvie in action during the second round of the Aramco Saudi Ladies International at Royal Greens Golf & Country Club. Picture: Tristan Jones

“It's been good. I have enjoyed it,” said MacGarvie, who will be flying the Saltire on her own over the weekend on the Red Sea coast after four of her compatriots all made early exits, of her first days on the LET.

“I didn't play so good yesterday. I think on the front nine nerves got the best of me. Then, on my second nine, winds got the best of me. So it was kind of not the ideal situation.

“So today I just kind of thought ‘I do have the game. I got myself here, so just go out and play and see what happens’.”

The Stirling University graduate gave one of her two early gains back at the par-4 fifth before picking up 2s at both the eighth and 11th then adding a fifth birdie of the round at the 15th.

“Though it picked up a bit more on the back nine, the wind was a wee bit calmer this morning,” she added. “I thought, ‘I have nothing to lose’. That worked for me. Hit a few greens, holed a few more putts.”

England’s Georgia Hall shares the lead at the halfway stage with Czech rookie Kristyna Napoleaova on six-under, two shots ahead of Dutchwoman Anne van Dam.