Hazel MacGarvie and Laura Beveridge secure LET cards for 2022

Laura Beveridge, far left, and Hazel MacGarvie, far right, celebrate winning LET cards for 2022 along with England's Meghan MacLaren and Becky Brewerton from Wales. Picture: Tristan Jones

Needing to finish among the top 20 and ties, rookie pro MacGarvie was relieved that a closing double-bohey 7 on the South Course at La Manga didn’t prove costly in the end.

Signing off with a two-over 75 for a level-par 361 total, the Royal Troon player finished joint-15th to secure her category 11 card with a shot to spare at the Murcia venue.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I’m so happy,” said MacGarvie afterwards. “It has been a lot of golf; I was extremely stressed down the last there today, but I thankfully managed to keep it together and secure a place in the top 20.

“I have been in top positions in amateur events before and tried to keep myself calm, but, in your head, you know this is a lot bigger than that.”

The Stirling University graduate was two-under after seven holes before giving both those shots back around the turn.

“To begin with it was fine, but it began to get a little bit more difficult because you start thinking in the back of your head that you don’t want to be dropping shots,” she added.

“I thankfully managed to stay making pars until the 18th, but I holed a decent putt there – I guess that’s one positive to take from that hole.

“It means a lot. I didn’t have many expectations coming into this week and I didn’t know what to expect, but I’m pretty proud of myself that I have managed to do it.”

Beveridge, who had been in a tie for 118th after an opening 82, also gave herself a pat on the back after a closing 73 that included two birdies in the last three holes got her across the line in joint-19th.

“I’m delighted,” said the former Scottish Women’s champion who is attached to Kippie Lodge, near Aberdeen. “It was nice to be able to see it through because I know there is a good golfer in there.

“It took optimism and grit to see it through to the end. I holed a clutch putt on the last – eight foot for birdie out the bunker – so I’m pretty chuffed. It is nice to know you can do it when it matters.”

Beveridge, who had found herself back at the Q-School after finishing 114th in this season’s Race to Costa del Sol, heaped praise on her husband, coach and caddie, Keil.

“He is this ultra-optimistic human being; he is also my coach too so that helps but if it wasn’t for him,” she said

“Next season looks like a really strong schedule and looks like I will get a lot of events with this category, so we will see if we can try and do well, so I don’t have to be here next year.”

American Gabrielle Then finished at the top of the class on 12-under after a closing 67, while others to secure cards included England’s Meghan MacLaren and Becky Brewerton from Wales.

A message from the Editor: