Hazel MacGarvie and Laura Beveridge on course to secure LET cards in Spain

Hazel MacGarvie in action during the fourth round of the LET Q-School final at La Manga in Spain. Picture: Tristan Jones

Growing in confidence all the time, Royal Troon star MacGarvie moved into a tie for tenth in the battle to finish among the top 20 and ties after carding a two-under-par 70 on the South Course at La Manga in the fourth circuit.

It will be a job done at the first attempt for the Stirling University graduate with one more solid round at the Murcia, as will be the case for Beveridge, though she has been through this before.

Having found herself in a tie for 118th after an opening 82, Beveridge is now up to joint-18th after following a 66 on the North Course on Friday with a three-under 68 on this occasion.

England’s Meghan MacLaren holds a one-shot lead over Swede Lisa Pettersson, last week’s pre-qualifier winner at the same venue, but the two Scots are happy with their respective positions.

“It was okay,” said MacGarvie of her work in the penultimate circuit as she moved to two-under. “I got off to a poor start making two bogeys in the first four holes, but I tried to keep my head in the game and make as many pars as possible and just take the birdie opportunities when they came.”

Having repaired that early damage with birdies at the fifth and sixth, the 2010 St Rule Trophy winner then picked up two shots in her last three holes.

“My birdies on the back nine were good,” added MacGarvie. “Tomorrow will hopefully just be more of the same. I will take it as another round of golf, and just try to hit fairways and greens and take the birdie opportunities when they come up.”

Beveridge signed for five birdies, two of which were tap-ins while another was from just three feet.

“I had a good day,” she said. “I hit the ball really nicely off the tee. My putter was a smidge cold in places.

“I missed a short one and on 16 I missed a six or seven-footer. It is exciting that I left chances out there and I’m looking forward to seeing what we can do tomorrow.”

The former Scottish Women’s Amateur champion has her husband and coach, Keil, caddying for her and says he’s played a pivotal part in her turnaround from that poor start.

“I’m delighted to have made it through after the first round and I have to give huge credit to my husband,” said Beveridge. “Since my first round he has been the most optimistic person, he has been my cheerleader from start to finish.

“If it wasn’t for him, I definitely wouldn’t be playing tomorrow. He has been carrying me through the last few rounds and helping me believe that it is possible.

“You’re never really out of it and it isn’t over until it’s over after a first round like that. I’m super optimistic for tomorrow.”

As the top 65 and ties progressed, Hannah McCook agonisingly missed out by a shot on nine-over, two better than Clara Young and Jane Turner, while the race is also over for Heather MacRae, Rachael Taylor and Tara Mactaggart.

