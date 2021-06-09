Hazel MacGarvie and Carmen Griffiths shine in Women's Amateur at Barassie

Ireland's Aine Donegan on her way to a first-round win in the R&A Womens Amateur Championship at Kilmarnock (Barassie) Golf Club. Picture: Charles McQuillan/R&A/R&A via Getty Images.

MacGarvie, a member of the Great Britain & Ireland Curtis Cup squad, made light work of beating England’s Katie Warren 6&5 in the first round while Griffiths was equally impressive as she beat Ireland’s Paula Grant 5&4.

“It kind of boosts your confidence a wee bit,” said MacGarvie, who now meets Iceland’s Johanna Lea Ludviksdottir, of her success.

“I played really well today. I was struggling with my irons yesterday. I went to the range last night and hit a few shots and, thankfully, they were a lot better today which allowed me to set up some more birdie chances which I managed to make on a few holes.

‘’Up until maybe a month ago, I’d only played Barassie once or twice, but luckily I managed to come up a couple of times before the championship started.”

Griffiths, who joined her Aboyne clubmate Shannon McWilliam in progressing, now takes on highly-rated English player Annabel Fuller.

On a day when newly-crowned Scottish champion Chloe Goadby bowed out at the hands of Ireland’s Kate Lanigan, Hannah Darling recovered from an early scare to beat compatriot Luisa Gibson 3&2.

“I was actually two down after two holes so that was interesting,” said Darling of her opponent starting birdie-birdie. “But I knew she couldn’t make birdies all the way round, so I just kept doing what I was doing and made a few birdies myself.

“I just did what I needed to do, played well and took advantage of some good opportunities so onto tomorrow, another game and just take it as it comes.”

Darling now takes on another fellow Scot in Rachel Foster, while Grace Crawford, Lorna McClymont. Louise Duncan and Jasmine Mackintosh are the other home players still standing.

Ireland’s Aine Donegan pulled off the biggest shock of the day by eliminating leading qualifier Ragnhildur Kristinsdóttir from Iceland.

Donegan, who had advanced to the match play stage as the 64th and last qualifier on a card countback, hit her opening tee shot out of bounds before recovering her composure to record a 4&3 win.

