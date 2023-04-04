One of the seven amateurs teeing up in the 87th Masters has talked about hitting a shot off the concrete path outside the Dunvegan Hotel in St Andrews on to the 18th green on the Old Course.

Harrison Crowe, the Asia Pacific Amateur Championship winner, speaks to the media at Augusta National ahead of his appearance in the 87th Masters. Picture: Augusta National.

Australian Harrison Crowe pulled off the incredible shot during a visit to the Fife town after filmmaker Erik Anders Lang decided to try and recreate a feat Ernie Els had pulled off after a few refreshments had been taken in the well-known hostelry on the corner of North Street and Golf Place.

“I think hitting that shot just kind of shows the person that I am,” said Crowe, who secured his spot in the season’s opening major by winning the Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship in Thailand in October. That I'm not really afraid to give everything a shot, and kind of shows a little bit more of the Aussie culture a little bit, as well; that we are pretty laid back and we are ready to do things.”

Crowe went viral after hitting the shot, which, of course, is illegal due to it being in a residential area and required him to launch it over roofs on properties in both Golf Place and The Links. “A lot of positive, which I'm quite thankful for,” he replied to what the reaction to it had been. “A lot of people have really come to me, especially when I played the Australian Open at the end of last year. I couldn't believe the crowd support I had playing with Cameron Davis and Adam Scott.”