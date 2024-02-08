Scot among just three British players to tee up in this year’s edition

Hannah Darling, who is now in her junior year at the University of South Carolina, is among just three British players in this year's Augusta National Women's Amateur field.

Hannah Darling is set to make her third appearance in the Augusta National Women’s Amateur after securing an invitation for the 2024 edition in April.

The 20-year-old Broomieknowe member and University of South Carolina junior will be among just three British players - English duo Charlotte Heath and Lottie Woad are the others - in the 72-strong field on 3-6 April.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Golf newsletter – get the latest Scottish news to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Darling was among 43 players eligible for the tournament once again through the World Amateur Golf Ranking who accepted invitations.

Joined by compatriot Louise Duncan on her first appearance in the event, Darling finished joint-27th in 2022 before missing out on advancing to the final round by one stroke last year.

The two-time Curtis Cup player started her 2023-2024 collegiate season last fall with three top 20s, including finishing joint-seventh in the Jackson T. Stephens Cup.

Earlier this week, Darling was unbeaten in helping the University of South Carolina win the Therese Hession Regional Team Challenge at Palos Verdes Golf Club in California.

The win marked the 25th of head coach Kalen Anderson’s career at South Carolina. It was also the team’s second success of the season after winning the season-opening ANNIKA Intercollegiate back in September.

Beginning the week prior to the 88th Masters, the international field for the Augusta National Women’s Amateur will compete across 54 holes of stroke play, with a cut to 30 players and ties taking place after 36 holes.

The first two rounds will take place on the Island and Bluff nines at Champions Retreat Golf Club on 3 April and 4 April. The entire field will then play Augusta National for an official practice round on 5 April before the final round featuring competitors who made the cut will take place on 6 April at Augusta National.