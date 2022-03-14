Hannah Darling shines on the first of her two Augusta assignments

The 18-year-old Scot, who is in her first year at the University of South Carolina, finished joint-second in the Valspar Augusta Invitational at Forest Hills, carding scores of 72-73 for a one-over-par total.

Broomieknowe member Darling, the Girls’ Amateur champion, agonisingly lost out by a shot to Augusta’s Natalie Yoko after a dramatic finish.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The pair were tied with two holes to play following birdies from Yoko at the 15th and 16th before the par-5 17th proved pivotal.

Broomieknowe's Hannah Darling has been a revelation since she started playing for the University of South Carolina.

Darling, who had been one off the overnight lead after an opening effort that included an eagle and two birdies, took a 7 there to her title rival’s 6 before both players made par-4s at the last.

Led by world No 12 Darling, South Carolina tied for top spot with Ole Miss in the team event on 14-over-par.

It was Darling’s fourth top-10 finish on the individual front since she joined the ‘Gamecocks’, having also claimed second spot in the ANNIKA Collegiate.

In addition, she finished joint-fourth in The Landfall Tradition and secured a share of seventh spot in the Windy City Collegiate.

Darling is heading back to Georgia along with West Kilbride’s Louise Duncan, the Women’s Amateur champion, to compete in the Augusta National Women’s Amateur at the end of the month.

They will be the first Scots to tee up in the event, which starts with two rounds at Champions Retreat before the final circuit is held at Augusta National.