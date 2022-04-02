Hannah Darling savours 'experience of lifetime' at Augusta National

Hannah Darling talks with her caddie during the final round of the Augusta National Women's Amateur at Augusta National Golf Club. Picture: Gregory Shamus/Getty Images.

Yes, of course, the 18-year-old from Broomieknowe was looking for better than her seven-over-par 79 in the final round of the Augusta National Women’s Amateur, but the number wasn’t the be all and end all on this occasion.

Darling and West Kilbride’s Louise Duncan, the Girls’ Amateur and Women’s Amateur champions respectively, had become the first Scots to compete in the event in its third edition.

Duncan didn’t make the 30 to progress after two rounds at Champion Retreat in Augusta, but it was mission accomplished for Darling as she rounded off the week playing in front of 40,000 fans.

“It’s been an experience of a lifetime - 100 per cent - and that’s the only way to describe it,” she told Scotland on Sunday afterwards. “This tournament is fantastic. It was great getting to play Champions Retreat, which is better than the courses we play most of the time, then to come here is just incredible and I thank everyone who gave me the opportunity.”

Five shots off the lead after opening rounds of 73-76, there was a distinct chill in the air as the starter, announcing the third group out, said: “Fore please, Hannah Darling driving.”

Watched by a crowd that included R&A chief executive Martin Slumbers and USGA CEO, Darling hit the perfect drive then found the heart of the green with an equally solid approach that was greeted by “great shot” from an American voice.

But, after leaving her first attempt six feet short, she three-putted and that, unfortunately, set the tone for the rest of her round. In contrast, her playing partner, American Rachel Kuehn, got up and down to save par at the opening hole and went on to sign for a 69 to finish in the top 10.

“Really just didn’t get the pace from the start of the day,” declared Darling, who rallied from being five-over after six to pick up three birdies in six holes around the turn before dropping four shots in the last four.

Finishing with a 12-over 228 total, she ended up in a tie for 27th out of 72 players and, though hoping for better, there was no reason whatsoever for the young Scot to feel down in the dumps.

“I really didn’t feel I hit the ball too badly and didn’t do anything really bad, but I just kept three-putting due to not getting the pace,” added Darling, the world No 11 who is a freshman at the University of South Carolina.

“If I had parred the first, then I could have been standing here in a different position, but. You know, there are always ifs and buts and, overall, I’ve enjoyed the experience.

“Playing around Augusta, I don’t think it really matters what you shoot as you have still played it and I hadn’t played here before other than the practice round on Friday.”

In a dramatic finish, 16-year-old American left-hander Anna Davis claimed the title, signing off with 69 to finish a shot ahead of compatriot Latanna Stone, who led by two with two play before going double bogey-bogey, and Swede Ingrid Lindblad.

“It’s pretty surreal and I’m still a little bit shocked,” admitted Californian Davis after becoming the event’s youngest winner to date.

She confessed that she’d never really watched The Masters other than being in front of the TV when Tiger Woods clinched his fifth title triumph three years ago. “I will, yeah,” she replied with a smile to being asked if she’d now watch this week’s 86th edition.

England’s Caley McGinty had victory in her sights after going out in two-under only to drop four shots coming home to end up joint-12th on five-over.