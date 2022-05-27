Hannah Darling named as First Team All American along with world No 1 Rose Zhang

The University of South Carolina player was named on that list along with the likes of world No 1 Rose Zhang by the Women’s Golf Coaches Association.

Broomieknowe member Darling is only the second freshman in the history of the Gamecocks’ programme to secure the honour.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The criteria used to determine the WGCA All-American teams include head-to-head competition, scoring average and strength of schedule.

Hannah Darling has had a brilliant first year playing for University of South Carolina. Picture: Tim Cowie/Gamecocks

Darling, the R&A Girls’ champion, had seven top-10 finishes in 11 starts with a 72.72 scoring average.

That is the second-lowest in the history of the Gamecocks’ programme by a freshman behind Pauline Roussin-Bouchard – the other player to receive this accolade in their first season on campus.

After missing the third round due to illness, Darling didn’t earn a placing in the season-ending NCAA Championship in Arizona this week.

But, after returning for the final round of Monday, the world No 12 signed off her campaign in style with a three-under 69.

Darling joined Zhang and Amari Avery as the only freshmen to make the coveted list, which also included Rachel Kuehn, Alexandra Forsterling, Ashley Lau, Ingrid Lindblad, Polly Mack, Natasha Andrea Oon, Emma Spitz, Chiara Tamburlini and Beatrice Wallin.