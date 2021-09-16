Hannah Darling leads South Carolina to victory on her US college debut

Hannah Darling heads off a green during the ANNIKA Intercollegiate event in Minnesota. Picture: University of South Carolina

The young Scot carded rounds of 66-73-66 for an 11-under-par total in the ANNIKA Intercollegiate presented by 3M at Royal Golf Club, Minnesota’s premier public course in Lake Elmo.

That earned her second place in the individual standings, one shot behind Julia Johnson of Ole Miss after she signed for rounds of 67-67-70.

But, thanks mainly to Darling’s efforts, the University of South Carolina swept to a seven-shot success in the team event over Duke, with Wake Forest two shots further back in third.

Darling won the Girls’ Amateur Championship in one of her final events before heading to the US and the Broomieknowe player hit the ground running for her new team.

She carded six birdies in a bogey-free opening effort before recovering from a bad start to round two, having dropped five shots in the first seven holes, to salvage a gutsy one-over par score.

In the final circuit, she picked up three birdies in the opening five holes before dropping her only shot of the day at the par-4 sixth but then adding gains at the ninth, 12th, 13th and 18th.

It was a brilliant all-round effort from the two-time Scottish Girls’ champion, who chose the “Gamecocks” over Stanford for this exciting next chapter in her career.

“I spoke to quite a few universities before narrowing it down and speaking to people on the phone,” she said of her decision.

“South Carolina was one of the first universities to get in touch with me and I remember when I first met the coach there at the European Championships a few years ago she told me that I had the best swing she’d ever seen.

“I went on visits in February to South Carolina, Stanford and Florida State. We went to South Carolina first and, as soon as we got there, I liked the feel of everything - the team, the coaches and the support staff as well. It’s a really good opportunity for me.”

