Mixed fortunes for Scots in afternoon fourballs against Americans at Sunningdale

Hannah Darling helps Catriona Matthew's GB&I team draw day one in Curtis Cup
Great Britain & Ireland recovered from a slow start to be tied with the United States at the end of the opening day in the 43rd Curtis Cup at Sunningdale.
Early on in the morning foursomes, Catriona Matthew’s team were down in all three matches before the Americans had to settle for a 2-1 lead from that session.
Helped by Scottish No 1 Hannah Darling teaming up with Ireland’s Aine Donegan to win the top match, the home side then won the afternoon fourballs by the same margin to make it 3-3.
In a closely-fought contest - there was never more than one hole in it at any stage - Darling and Dongean beat Anna Davis, the 2022 Augusta National Women’s Amateur champion, and Megan Schofill on the last green.
“We played well,” said Broomieknowe member Darling, who is making her third consecutive appearance in the contest. “We put the pressure on them when we needed to and we capitalised on situations where we had the opportunity to. It's just very nice to have played well and put a point on the board.”
The Scot, who eagled the second hole, had been left out of the morning session along with compatriot Lorna McClymont. “I was driving around this morning watching some of the girls and I was just dying to get out there,” she added. “I felt so ready and just wanted to get out and play, and from the moment I hit that first tee shot, I knew it was going to be a good day.”
On her debut in the event, McClymont and Mimi Rhodes went down 6&4 in the fourballs, with world No 1 Lottie Woad ending the day with one-and-a-half points from her two games, both of which were alongside Sara Byrne.
