Mixed fortunes for Scots in afternoon fourballs against Americans at Sunningdale

Great Britain & Ireland recovered from a slow start to be tied with the United States at the end of the opening day in the 43rd Curtis Cup at Sunningdale.

Early on in the morning foursomes, Catriona Matthew’s team were down in all three matches before the Americans had to settle for a 2-1 lead from that session.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Golf newsletter , get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Helped by Scottish No 1 Hannah Darling teaming up with Ireland’s Aine Donegan to win the top match, the home side then won the afternoon fourballs by the same margin to make it 3-3.

Ireland's Aine Donegan and Hannah Darling of Scotland pictured representing Great Britain & Ireland in the afternoon fourballs on day on of the 43rd Curtis Cup at Sunningdale. Picture: Tom Dulat/R&A/R&A via Getty Images.

In a closely-fought contest - there was never more than one hole in it at any stage - Darling and Dongean beat Anna Davis, the 2022 Augusta National Women’s Amateur champion, and Megan Schofill on the last green.

“We played well,” said Broomieknowe member Darling, who is making her third consecutive appearance in the contest. “We put the pressure on them when we needed to and we capitalised on situations where we had the opportunity to. It's just very nice to have played well and put a point on the board.”

The Scot, who eagled the second hole, had been left out of the morning session along with compatriot Lorna McClymont. “I was driving around this morning watching some of the girls and I was just dying to get out there,” she added. “I felt so ready and just wanted to get out and play, and from the moment I hit that first tee shot, I knew it was going to be a good day.”