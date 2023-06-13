All Sections
Hannah Darling 'happy' but fellow Scot Freya Russell is DQd in Women's Amateur

Hannah Darling upstaged world No 1 Ingrid Lindblad in the opening round of the 120th Women’s Amateur Championship but it was a day to forget for one of her fellow Scots at Prince’s in Kent.
Martin Dempster
By Martin Dempster
Published 13th Jun 2023, 20:42 BST
Updated 13th Jun 2023, 20:42 BST
 Comment
Hannah Darling in action during the first round of qualifying for the R&A Women's Amateur Championship at Prince's Golf Club in Sandwich. PIcture: Tom Dulat/R&A/R&A via Getty Images.Hannah Darling in action during the first round of qualifying for the R&A Women's Amateur Championship at Prince's Golf Club in Sandwich. PIcture: Tom Dulat/R&A/R&A via Getty Images.
Hannah Darling in action during the first round of qualifying for the R&A Women's Amateur Championship at Prince's Golf Club in Sandwich. PIcture: Tom Dulat/R&A/R&A via Getty Images.

After hitting the opening shot in The R&A event, Royal Troon’s Freya Russell was disqualified following her round due to a scorecard error.

A tournament official said: “Freya Russell was disqualified because, after having left recording, she realised she had signed for a wrong score and reported it to the championship office.”

It was a sore mistake by the rising Scottish star and one she’s unlikely to make again, but, in contrast, Darling’s day proved very satisfactory indeed.

Royal Troon's Freya Russell hit the opening shot in Kent but was later disqualified for signing for the wrong score. Picture: Tom Dulat/R&A/R&A via Getty Images.Royal Troon's Freya Russell hit the opening shot in Kent but was later disqualified for signing for the wrong score. Picture: Tom Dulat/R&A/R&A via Getty Images.
Royal Troon's Freya Russell hit the opening shot in Kent but was later disqualified for signing for the wrong score. Picture: Tom Dulat/R&A/R&A via Getty Images.

In signing for a one-under-par 71, the two-time semi-finalist is sitting in the top ten heading into the second and final stroke-play qualifying round, with the top 64 after 36 holes progressing to the match-play phase.

“Yeah, pretty happy overall,” said Darling of an effort that was two strokes better than playing partner Lindblad’s score and six shots better than the third player in the group, Asia-Pacific champion Eila Galitsky from Thailand. “A few missed opportunities out there and just a few silly mistakes, but can't complain.”

The Broomieknoe member added: “Got tougher out there. The wind picked up. It was forecast to pick up when we were playing, but some weird bounces and stuff like that. But obviously very happy going into tomorrow.”

Helen Holm Scottish Women’s Open champion Jasmine Mackintosh (Murcar Links) will be feeling likewise after her 74, but, after dropping five shots in the last six holes for a 76, Milngavie’s Lorna McClymont is just inside the projected cut-off mark.

Meanwhile, Jen Saxton (78), Penelope Brown (78) and Grace Crawford (79) all need strong second circuits to be around for the knock-out stage, which starts on Thursday.

Helped by three birdies in the last seven holes, Germany’s Christin Eisenbeiss shares top spot with Norwegian Silje Torvund Ohma, who dropped two shots in her last three holes.

Elsewhere, Craig Lee fared best out of the Scottish contingent in the opening round of the PGA Professional Championship at Sherwood Forest.

Lee, who, after winning The PGA Play-Offs in Cyprus earlier in the year, is gearing up for the Betfred British Masters at The Belfry in a fortnight’s time, carded a one-under 70, one better than Tom Higson, who is attached to The Gleneagles Hotel.

On a day when Irishman Sean O’Donoghue set the pace with a 67 that was illuminated by an eagle-3 at the 16th, Heather MacRae marked her debut in the event with a 76.

