Scottish No 1 admits her first win on US college circuit was huge confidence boost

Hannah Darling pictured making her LPGA debut in the recent FIR HILLS SERI PAK Championship at Palos Verdes Golf Club in California. Picture: Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images.

Hannah Darling is heading into her third successive appearance in the Augusta National Women’s Amateur feeling she’s now got “belief” in herself after landing a first title triumph on the ultra-competitive US college circuit.

The Broomieknowe player made history along with West Kilbride’s Louise Duncan two years ago as they became the first Scots to tee up in the event, which was launched in 2019 by the Georgia club to celebrate the women’s game in the build up to The Masters.

Darling played in all three rounds on that occasion as she finished in a tie for 27th behind American Anna Davis before agonisingly missing out on the final round at Augusta National by a single shot 12 months ago, when Rose Zhang, the world No 1 at the time, landed the coveted title before making her switch to the professional ranks.

For the event’s fifth edition, which starts on Wednesday at Champions Retreat, Darling is flying the Great Britain & Ireland flag along with English pair Lottie Woad and Charlotte Heath, as well as being among 19 European players in the 72-strong field.

“I think when I played at Augusta a few years ago I was a little bit younger and naive, so I don't think I had quite prepared for the situation that Augusta was going to bring,” admitted Darling, “This year I'm definitely more prepared. I've played in some bigger tournaments (including a first LPGA Tour start in the recent Fir Hills Seri Pak Championship in California).”

As for that breakthrough individual win on the US college, it came for the University of South Carolina player as she ended up in a four-way tie in the Darius Rucker Intercollegiate at Long Cove Club in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, a month ago.

“I think I would say I'm more experienced,” said the two-time Curtis Cup player in reply to being asked if she felt a different player technically in terms of strengths of her game than she was last year heading into the same event. “I would say my golf game has matured a little bit more. My first year I played I was a little bit immature in a way. I knew how to play a golf course like that, but just didn't know how to strategically plot my way around.

“I think I'm learning about my game a lot more, and I've played a few harder golf courses over the last few years, so knowing kind of some better ways to handle myself on a golf course and Champions Retreat is one of the tougher golf courses we play as amateurs.

“I also think I'm carrying a little bit more belief now than I have in the last few years. I mean, getting my first college win, to me, seemed like a very big thing. It seemed like an obstacle that I was going to have to overcome to feel like I could get that belief.”

Darling, who has both her parents over in the US supporting her on this occasion, is out in the opening round with American Zoe Antoinette Campos and Japan’s Hinano Muguruma. The top 30 after 36 holes at Champions Retreat will progress to the closing circuit at Augusta National on Saturday.

