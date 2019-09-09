Hannah Darling eyes European win in Junior Solheim Cup

Hannah Darling sees no reason why Team Europe cannot beat the USA for the first time in 12 years in this week’s PING Junior Solheim Cup at Gleneagles.

The Americans have won four of the last five editions – 2011 resulted in a 12-12 tie – but the 16-year-old Broomieknowe member believes home advantage and strong team morale will stand her side in good stead over the next two days.

“It’s going to be tough but we’re on home soil and we’re all playing well, so there’s no reason why we can’t win,” said Darling, a two-time Scottish Girls’ champion.

“Our expectations are to win because I believe we can, but we’re also here to have fun and make memories for life.”

The junior event, which is being played on the King’s Course at the Perthshire venue, is very similar to the senior version, with 12 players on each side.

The 10th edition gets underway this morning with six foursomes, followed by six fourballs in the afternoon then 12 singles matches tomorrow.

“The last few days have been amazing,” added Darling. “We’ve bonded loads as a team and had so much fun. Learning about everyone and seeing how everyone plays has been great. We’re making memories.

“It’s very cool. Suzann Pettersen, Catriona Matthew and a few of the other players were out on the course today and came over to say hi. That was pretty cool.

“Just being with the team and knowing you all deserve to be here – it’s almost like a reward for playing well this season. It’s brilliant.”