Scot secured exemption after helping her college team land win on same course earlier in year

University of South Carolina junior Hannah Darling is joining Gemma Dryburgh in flying the Saltire in this week's LPGA Tour event.

The Broomieknowe member has been handed the exciting opportunity after being of a victorious University of South Carolina side over the same course - Palos Verdes - in the Therese Hession Regional Challenge - earlier this year.

Darling, a junior with the Gamecocks, was selected by South Carolina head coach Kalen Anderson as the recipient of the exemption after winning three out of three in her matches in that event.

“I’m very excited to have the opportunity to play in my first LPGA Tour event back at Palos Verdes Golf Club,” said Darling, who, more recently, landed her first individual success on the US college circuit as she ended up in a four-way tie in the Darius Rucker Intercollegiate in South Carolina.

“I loved the course earlier in the year and I’m excited to come back and have the opportunity to compete in my first LPGA Tour event with the best players in the world. It is something that I’ve been looking forward to for a very long time, so this is going to be very special.”