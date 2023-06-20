Two Scots - Hannah Darling and Lorna McClymont - have been named in the Great Britain & Ireland team for next week’s Vagliano Trophy against the Continent of Europe at Royal Dornoch.

Hannah Darling, pictured in action during last week's R&A Women's Amateur Championship at Prince's in Kent, has been selected for the Vagliano Trophy at Royal Dornoch along with Lorna McClymont. Tom Dulat/R&A/R&A via Getty Images.

Broomieknowe’s Darling and Milngavie member McClymont will be part of an eight-strong GB&I side bidding to win the two-day match for the first time since 2005.

Darling, Scotland’s highest-ranked amateur player, has represented GB&I in two Curtis Cups while McClymont, who currently holds both the Irish and Welsh Women’s Open titles, has played in the last two Palmer Cups for the International side.

In a GB&I side captained by Maria Dunne, Darling and McClymont will join forces on this occasion with four English players and two from Ireland.

Rosie Belsham (Whitley Bay), Charlotte Heath (Huddersfield), Caley McGinty (Knowle) and Lotti Woad (Farnham) will be the English players on duty at the Sutherland venue, where Beth Coulter (Kirkistown Castle) and Aine Donegan (Lahinch) will be flying the Irish flag.

The event takes place on 30 June and 1 July, when the Junior Vagliano Trophy will be running alongside the main match at the same venue.

Bidding to make history by winning it for the first time, Janet Melville will captain a side made up of three English players, two from Ireland and one representing Wales.