Hannah Darling and Lorna McClymont secure Palmer Cup spots

Darling qualified automatically for the International team to take on the US in the college equivalent of the Ryder Cup/Presidents Cup while McClymont secured her place through winning the R&A Student Tour Series.

It will be a first appearance in the tournament for world No 11 Darling, who is in her freshman year at the University of South Carolina.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But University of Stirling scholar McClymont already knows what it’s all about, having played in the 2019 match in Arkansas.

Hannah Darling in action during the recent Augusta National Women's Amateur. Picture: Augusta National Women's Amateur

Welsh player Archie Davies (East Tennessee State) and England’s Amelia Williamson (Florida State) both secured committee selections for the International team.

It also features Ireland’s David Kitt, who joined McClymont in securing his spot off the R&A Student Tour Series.

Phil Rowe, the International’s head men’s coach, selected Singapore’s James Leow (Arizona State) as his pick while women’s equivalent Diana Cantú went for Swede Kajsa Arwefjäll (San Jose State).

Leow will be the first golfer from Singapore to play in the event, as will be the case for Fred Biondi and Mateo Fernández de Oliveira as they represent Brazil and Argentina respectively.

Stirling University's Lorna McClymont will be playing in the event for a second time. Picture: England Golf

The US team includes women’s world No 1 Rose Zhang (Stanford) and Wake Forest’s Rachel Kuehn, who shot a 69 at Augusta National in the final round of the recent Augusta National Women’s Amateur.

The 2022 edition of The Arnold Palmer Cup takes place at Golf Club de Genève on 1-3 July.

Inaugurated as a men's event in 1997 before women were added in 2018, the US leads 13-11 in victories.