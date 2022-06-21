Hannah Darling and Grace Crawford qualify comfortably in Women's Amateur

The Broomieknowe player has already claimed the Girls’ Under-16 and Under-18 crowns and now finds herself chasing the Women’s Amateur Championship, won last year by fellow Scot Louise Duncan.

It was mission accomplished for Darling in the 36-hole stroke-play qualifying at Hunstanton as she followed her opening 72 with a 69 for a five-under-par total.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For the second day running, she made seven birdies, which, on this occasion, had three bogeys mixed in, two which came in the last three holes.

Hannah Darling during the second qualifying round in the R&A Women's Amateur Championship at Hunstanton in Norfolk. Picture: Harriet Lander/R&A/R&A via Getty Images.

“Yeah, did what I needed to do,” said Darling of comfortably progressing to the knock-out stage. “Happy enough with how it’s gone. A lot of good stuff in there and it's been a promising few days.

“But obviously there's a few things in there that I need to go and work on for tomorrow and for the next few days.”

Darling is bidding to become the first player to land the three titles. “Yeah, that would be pretty cool,” admitted the Scottish No 1. “But we go again tomorrow and take it step by step and not get ahead of ourselves.”

North Berwick’s Grace Crawford, the current R&A Girls’ Under-16 champion, also had a stress-free journey into the match-play stage following rounds of 73-70, starting her second circuit with three straight birdies.

“Job done for now,” said Crawford, who is just 15. “I think it's two separate competitions, so I've completed the first challenge and now on to the next one.”