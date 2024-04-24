Scottish duo set to represent Team International in Ryder Cup-style contest at Lahinch

Hannah Darling in action during the Augusta National Women's Amateur at Champions Retreat Golf Club in Georgia earlier this month. Picture: Chloe Knott/Augusta National.

Scottish duo Hannah Darling and Calum Scott will both be lining up in the International team taking on the US in this year’s Palmer Cup in Ireland.

South Carolina star Darling and Scott, who is at Texas Tech, will either be teaming up with or competing against some of the best amateurs in the world when Lahinch stages the prestigious event on 5-7 July.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Golf newsletter , get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gordon Sargent, the men’s amateur world No 1, is spearheading the US side while Mexican Santiago de la Fuente, who played in The Masters a fortnight ago, is in the International team.

Calum Scott pictured representing Great Britain & Ireland in last year's Walker Cup at St Andrews. Picture: Ross Parker/R&A/R&A via Getty Images.

Broomieknowe player Darling will be joined in the International line up by Swede Louise Rydqvist, her team-mate at South Carolina, where the duo have helped the Gamecocks to four wins this season on the US college circuit.

Both players will be making their debuts in the prestigious event after Darling, the R&A Girls’ Under-16s champion in 2018 and R&A Girls’ champion three years later, was named in the 2022 team but missed out in Switzerland due to illness.

Nairn man Scott, who is in his junior year at Texas Tech, will be following in the footsteps of his older brother, Sandy, by representing the Red Raiders in the Palmer Cup after he played in the 2019 event. Ludvig Aberg, too, after he represented the Internationals in the Ryder Cup-style contest in both 2020 and 2022 during his eye-catching spell in Lubbock.

Irish duo Ryan Griffin and Kate Lanigan, who are both at Maynooth University, earned selections as representatives of The R&A’s Student Tour Series. Barry Fennelly will also be flying the Maynooth flag as one of the International team’s head coaches along with Minnesota’s Rhyll Brinsmead.Matt Thurmond and Garrett Runion are the US head coaches.