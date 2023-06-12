Hannah Darling, a two-time semi-finalist, spearheads a seven-strong Scottish contingent for the 120th Women’s Amateur Championship, which gets underway at Prince’s in Kent on Tuesday.

Hannah Darling, right, enioyed helping South Carolina reach the last eight in the NCAA Women's Division 1 Championship last eight and is now ready for the first of her summer assigments on this side of the Atlantic.

World No 9 Darling heads into her fourth appearance in The R&A event as the highest-ranked Great Britain and Ireland player among 144 hopefuls after another strong season in South Carolina colours on the US college circuit.

The Broomieknowe player lost to compatriot Louise Duncan in the last four in this tournament at Kilmarnock (Barassie) in 2021 before falling to England’s Jess Baker at the same stage 12 months ago at Hunstanton.

Her first task this week will be to safely negotiate a 36-hole stroke-play qualifying test then try and pace herself in the match-play phase, which starts on Thursday.

“I know I need to manage my energy during the week,” she said. “Depending on how far you make it in the match play, you could end up playing a lot of golf, so that’s something I’ve learnt in the past.”

It’s a first competitive links outing for Darling since returning home for the summer, having helped South Carolina reach the NCAA Women’s Division 1 Championship match-play phase in Arizona last month. “I feel that my game is in a good place right now coming off a busy semester in the US,” added the two-time Curtis Cup player. “I’m excited to get back and play some links golf.”

Swede Ingrid Lingblad, the new world No 1 after Rose Zhang’s move to the professional ranks, heads a field that also sees Milngavie member Lorna McClymont launch her title challenge in confident mood after wins in both the Welsh and Irish Women’s Opens in recent weeks.

“I’ve played well the last few weeks, so I’m looking forward to seeing what else might just happen,” said McClymont, who made her second appearance in the Palmer Cup in the US last week.

The Women’s Amateur champion gains entry to the AIG Women’s Open, US Women’s Open, the Amundi Evian Championship and, by tradition, will earn an invitation to compete at the Augusta National Women's Amateur Championship. “The prizes you can get from winning this championship are amazing, it’s just incredible really to get such an opportunity,” added McClymont of those mouth-watering rewards.