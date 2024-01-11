Colin Montgomerie's former manager to step up to top post with Wentworth-based organisation from early April

Guy Kinnings, left, and Keith Pelley, right pictured with Dr Pawan Munjal, chairman of Hero MotoCorp, during the Hero Challenge in Liverpool in 2019. Picture: Andrew Redington/Getty Images.

Another day, another big announcement in golf. Twenty-four hours after it was revealed that Martin Slumbers, The R&A CEO, is set to step down from that role by the end of the year, change is also afoot at the European Tour group.

Keith Pelley, who has served as its chief executive for eight-and-a-half years, is returning to his native Canada to join Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment Ltd, with Guy Kinnings, his current deputy, stepping up to become the new chief executive from 2 April.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Golf newsletter – get the latest Scottish news to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It always seemed that move would be on the cards at some point after Kinnings, Colin Montgomerie’s former manager, was lured to the Wentworth-based organisation from IMG, with Pelley’s decision to depart having been confirmed after it had been reported overnight in Canada that he was set to take on a new challenge.

“It has been an incredible honour to be the chief executive of this wonderful institution for the past eight and a half years,” said Pelley, a colourful and engaging character, in a statement issued by the DP World Tour. “When I came over from Canada back in 2015, I set out to create a culture of innovation and to grow our prize funds and our Tour for our members by ensuring that we appealed to new, younger and more diverse audiences.

“We have done that and so much more because our players, staff, partners, broadcasters and fans have all fundamentally bought into that philosophy that we are in the entertainment industry. I would therefore like to thank everyone for their support and commitment to innovation and evolution in our sport.”

Pelley, who is one of the amateurs playing in this week’s inaugural Dubai Invitational at Dubai Creek, is returning to his native Toronto to become the fifth president and CEO in the 25-year history of MLSE, one of the world’s premier sports and entertainment organisations. Its brands include the Toronto Maple Leafs (NHL), Toronto Raptors (NBA), Toronto Argonauts (Canadian Football League) and Toronto FC (MLS).

“This role with MLSE, and the chance to be involved with my hometown sports teams in Toronto, was the one opportunity that I simply could not resist,” he added. “It’s something that I’ve always wanted to do at some point in my career and I’m very grateful to be given that chance.

“Similarly, I’m eternally grateful for the incredible experiences my family and I have had with the Tour over the last eight and a half years. I am also fortunate to be able to pass the baton on to someone immensely experienced and respected in Guy who I have no doubt will ensure the tour continues to prosper for many years to come.”

Under Pelley’s leadership, the European Tour group introduced the Rolex Series on the DP World Tour, the G4D Tour for Golfers with a Disability and mixed events with the LET and LPGA. He was also responsible for innovations such as GolfSixed and the Shot Clock Masters.

He also guided the tour through the Covid pandemic, negotiated the full acquisition of European Tour Productions from IMG and formed Strategic Alliances with the PGA Tour, the Sunshine Tour and the Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia. Since December 2022, he has also been the Chairman of the International Golf Federation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Keith has been a truly transformative leader, both for our Tour and for global golf,” said Eric Nicoli, chairman of the European Tour group. “So many of the changes we continue to see in the game today are either directly or indirectly because of his commitment to innovation and growth over the past eight and a half years.

“His impact should not be underestimated, and our strong succession planning means we have fully prepared for this, and he hands over to Guy, another figure who commands huge respect across our industry, with the Tour positioned to take full advantage of the opportunities that lie ahead of us. We therefore thank Keith for all that he has done for the European Tour group and the game of golf since 2015 and we look forward to a seamless transition when Guy takes over in April.”

Kinnings joined the European Tour group in 2018 and alongside his position of Deputy Chief Executive Officer, he is also the group’s Chief Commercial Officer and Executive Director – Ryder Cup. He said: “It has been a privilege to work closely with Keith since I joined the Tour in 2018. He set out to transform the European Tour group, and unquestionably he has done that.

“It will be a huge honour to take on this role in April and I am immensely proud to have been given this responsibility. I will continue to work closely with Keith, Eric and the Board over the next three months to ensure a seamless transition.