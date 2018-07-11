Gullane Gossip: Renaissance Club to host 2019 Scottish Opens

Next year’s Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open is being staged at The Renaissance Club. So, too, is the Ladies Scottish Open, which is sponsored by the same company, as an arrangement for the two events is replicated for the third year running.

The gap at Gullane this year is just a fortnight but it will be longer next year. The men’s event will be on 8-14 July, with the women’s then taking place on 5-11 August. That’s because the Evian Championship in France, one of the women’s majors, is moving to July in 2019.

Confirming what had almost become an open secret in East Lothian, Martin Gilbert, co-chief executive of Aberdeen Standard Investments, said: “We are committed to hosting our sponsored events at the best possible venues around Scotland,” said Martin Gilbert, co-chief executive of Aberdeen Standard Investments.

“The Renaissance Club is certainly one of those and we’re delighted that the Men’s and Ladies’ Scottish Opens will be showcased to both the spectators and an ever-increasing global TV audience from The Renaissance Club in 2019. We’re sure it’ll be a huge hit with the world’s best players.”

David Drysdale is probably the envy of the other 155 players in the field for this year’s Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open. For starters, he’s staying at home just outside Cockburnspath in Berwickshire this week and only has a 19-mile journey to the course.

He’s also got his own driving range and putting green there and both him and wife Vicky are enjoying having a few people staying with them.

“We’ve got Jamie Gough, DD’s coach, staying and he’s on the Braai at nights as he’s a great cook,” said Vicky, who is on caddying duties for her husband this week.

“There’s also a few other lads in the family holiday home opposite us, including Jamie Lane, who is now Matt Fitzpatrick’s caddie after being on DD’s bag a few years ago. Also here are Woody, Ross Fisher’s caddie, and Nick Mumford, who works for Lasse Jensen.

“We are having a good week. The boys are enjoying hitting balls on DD’s range and tonight we are having a putting competition before dinner on his putting green.”