Greig Hutcheon clinches remarkable DP World Tour return by winning PGA Play-Offs

The Torphins Golf Club pro landed the title after beating Englishman Adam Keogh in a play-off at the end of a dramatic third and final round at PGA National Slieve Russell.

Hutcheon, who led by one after opening with scores of 70 and 69, shaved the hole with a birdie attempt at the 17th before converting a knee-knocker for par at the last as he signed off with a 70.

That matched Keogh’s seven-under total after the Woodhall Spa player had stormed up the leaderboard with a best-of-the-day 67.

The first play-off hole was halved in pars before Hutcheon claimed victory thanks to a nice up and down from the left side of the green at the next.

In monetary terms, the win was worth £3,500, but the three-time Challenge Tour winner now has a packed diary for 2022.

First up is a start in next week’s Betfred British Masters at The Belfry while he’s also secured other DP World Tour outings in the BMW PGA Championship, Irish Open, Cazoo Open, ISPS Handa World Invitational, Cazoo Classic and Hero Open.

"I’ve managed to win this a couple of times beforem, but I’m about to enter my 50th year so this was one last final swansong and I’m delighted,” he said.

Greig Hutcheon won The PGA Play-Offs at the second extra hole in Northern Ireland. Picture: Richard Martin-Roberts/Getty Images for PGA.

Hutcheon has made just 100 appearances, 29 of which came in 2000, on the main tour, but his last event was in 2017.

In addition, the seven-time Tartan Tour No 1 has also earned a trip to Africa for the PGA of South Africa PGA Championship while he qualifies automatically for this year’s Great Britain & Ireland PGA Cup team as well.

“It’s a great start to the year – I’ve just got to find some accommodation now for The Belfry,” he added.