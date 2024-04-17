Gregor Tait shared the lead and Gregor Graham also broke par as Scotland got off to a strong start in the European Nations Championship at Sotogrande in Spain.

Suffolk-based Tait carded an eagle and four birdies, including two in the final three holes, as the Aldeburgh member matched a five-under-par 67 that had been shot earlier in the day by Welshman James Ashfield.

The duo sit two shots clear of a group that includes South African Amateur champion Graham after the Blairgowrie player signed for an effort that contained five birdies and two bogeys.

Scotland are being represented in the European Nations Championship at Sotogrande by, from left, James Morgan, Connor Graham, Gregor Graham and Gregor Tait.

In an event that sees three out of four scores count, Graham’s younger brother Connor provided that with a 75 as Longniddry’s James Morgan had to settle for a 78.

Graham, another member of the 2023 GB&I Walker Cup team, was four over after 12 holes before picking up two birdies in five holes. Morgan, meanwhile, made four birdies but also had a quadruple-bogey 8 on his card.

With a five-under-par aggregate, Scotland a shot behind leaders Wales in the team event, with Italy third.

Ashfield, who played for Great Britain & Ireland in last year’s Walker Cup at St Andrews, carded six birdies before seeing a second Welshman put his name on the leaderboard as compatriot Tom Bowen shot a 69.

Past individual winners in this event include Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry, who landed back-to-back triumphs in 2007 and 2008 respectively.