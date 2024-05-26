Scot records second big victory of season after South African Amateur success in February

Blairgowrie’s Gregor Graham landed his second big win of the 2024 season after the South African Amateur champion emerged victorious in a “strange” end to the Brabazon Trophy.

Held at Hollinwell, the English Stroke-Play Championship had been to be completed with two rounds on Sunday only for the threat of lightning lead to the final day being reduced to just 12 holes.

After opening scores of 66 and 72, Graham started out four shots off the lead, held by Australian Harry Takis, but a closing 47 for a nine-under-par total catapulted the Scot to the top of the leaderboard.

Blairgowrie's Gregor Graham shows off the Brabazon Trophy with his dad and caddie, Stuart, at Hollinwell in Nottinghamshire.

Graham birdied the third and sixth as players tackled the opening eight holes before then missing out the next six holes at the Nottinghamshire venue. He then birdied both the 16th and 17th before finishing with a three-putt bogey on the par-4 18th.

That left him facing a nervous wait, but it was job done as Englishman Daniel Hayes and Swede Wilhelm Ryding both came up just short in their bid to force a play-off as Takis tumbled out of contention after running up two 7s in the space of three holes.

“It feels absolutely amazing,” said Graham of his latest success, having landed the South African Amateur title in February during a strong start to the new season. “I’m so happy to get the win today as it’s obviously such a big event and it’s great to get a win like this.”

On the way the last day panned out, the Paul Lawrie Foundation ambassador added: “We found out last and it was obviously a bit strange, but I knew it was a great chance as it became a bit of a shoot-out so I just had to go out and give myself as many chances as possible. I did that and tried to make as many birdies as possible.

“I was on edge waiting to see what the result was going to be. Yeah, I was a bit nervous standing around with my dad and all my friends.”

Graham is the first Scot to get his hands on the Brabazon Trophy since Lloyd Saltman in 2005. Prior to that, Ronnie Shade recorded a hat-trick of victories in 1961, 1963 and 1967 before Sandy Lyle won it in both 1975 and 1977 then Gordon Brand jnr got his name on it in 1978.

“Yeah, it’s amazing,” admitted Graham of landing the latest tartan triumph. It’s nice to get another Scottish name on the trophy and hopefully we can continue to get more and more.”