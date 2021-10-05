Gregor Graham lands US college win as brother Connor adds another title triumph

Midland College player Gregor Graham shows off the trophy after his win in the Bosque River Classic in Waco, Texas.

Fourteen-year-old Connor capped a brillant domestic campaign with a five-shot success in the Stephen Gallacher Foundation Boys’ Open at Fairmont St Andrews.

That added to victories in the Barrie Douglas Junior Masters, Paul Lawrie Junior Jug and the Road to Machrie event, having also created history as the youngest player to reach the Scottish Amateur semi-finals at Murcar Links.

He’s certainly favourite to be ‘Player of the Year’ in the Graham household, but big brother Gregor has also done himself and the family proud this season, most recently with an eye-catching start to his US college career.

Connor Graham with his trophy after winning the Stephen Gallacher Foundation Boys' Open at Fairmont St Andrews. Picture: Stephen Gallacher Foundation.

Representing Midland College in Texas, where he’s become the latest in a long line of Scots to wear the colours, the 17-year-old won the Bosque River Classic in Waco by six shots.

“It feels absolutely amazing,” said Graham of his first victory in a World Amateur Golf Ranking 54-hole event, having carded rounds of 72-67-29 for a nine-under-par total.

“I played some really nice golf. It was a pretty long and tight golf course, so I needed to keep it straight and hit my driver really well. I also hit a lot of great iron shots, which gave me a lot of chances for birdies.

“I’m having a lot of fun playing college events, and it’s great that all the courses we have played on so far are in amazing shape.”

Andrew Coltart and Dean Robertson both had spells at Midland College before they went on to become European Tour winners, while three-time Scottish Boys’ champion Steven Young stayed in the area after his graduation.

“Yes, almost every day,” replied Graham, laughing, in reply to being asked if that Scottish connection is often talked about.

“They are already referring to me as the ‘next Calum Bruce’, who was the most recent Scottish player at Midland, having been there two years ago, and has one of the best records at the college, winning 10 events.”

Only time will tell if Graham can match or beat that impressive title haul, but it’s so far, so good. “It’s been pretty easy for me to settle in, to be honest,” he said.

“I had a bit of jet lag when I first got here, but that was gone after a couple of days. I’m just really enjoying myself out here, meeting a lot of great people and all my team-mates are already great friends.

“The biggest thing that I’m enjoying is Chick-fil-A – I love the food over here, it’s amazing – but I’m just really enjoying getting to practice and improve on my game everyday, and getting to play lots of tournaments.

"We have about four in a row coming up, so I’m very excited to play all of these events and try and get some more wins under my belt.”

As for what he’s missing, he said: “Seeing my family everyday, getting to beat my dad and getting to play a true links. I’ve not seen the sea in a while and can’t wait to come back and play St Andrews again.”

