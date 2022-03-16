Greg Norman's new Saudi-backed circuit to tee off in England

The new Saudi Arabian-backed circuit will tee off at the St Albans venue on 9-11 June before moving to the US for a run of four tournaments

They will take place at Pumpkin Ridge in Portland (1-3 July), Trump National in New Jersey (29-31 July), The International in Boston (2-4 September) and Rich Harvest Farms in Chicago (16-18 September).

The action will then move to the Far East for an event at Stonehill in Bangkok on 7-9 October before moving to the Middle East as Royal Greens Golf Club in Saudi Arabia hosts the penultimate event of the season.

Greg Norman, CEO of Liv Golf Investments, is excited about his new circuit. Picture: Oisin Keniry/Getty Images.

It will conclude with a Team Championship on 28-30 October, with a venue for that to be confirmed.

Each event will consist of three rounds with 54 holes and no cut, as well as shotgun starts.

“I want golf to grow, players to have additional opportunities, and fans to have more fun,” said former world No 1 Norman, the CEO of LIV Golf Investments.

“My mission is to help the game reach its full potential and we know the role of golf as an entertainment product is critical to overall participation in the sport.

“In many ways, we are a start-up. We have a long-term vision and aim to grow. I believe we have a very bright and exciting future.”

The schedule will not compete with the majors or international team events. “Our events are truly additive to the world of golf,” added Norman.

“We have done our best to create a schedule that allows players to play elsewhere, while still participating in our events.”

It remains to be seen who will be playing in the events after all the current top players, led by world No 1 Jon Rahm, pledged fealty to the PGA Tour.

The first seven regular season events will carry a total purse of $25m, with $20m in individual prizes and $5m for the top three teams.

Following the first seven events, an individual champion will be crowned offering a total purse of $30m for the top three individuals of the season.

The season-ending Team Championship will carry $50m.