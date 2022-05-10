Greg Norman's LIV Golf pledges new $2 billion investment

Former world No 1 Greg Norman is the CEO of LIV Golf. Picture: Oisin Keniry/Getty Images.

The pledge is highlighted by a $2 billion investment that “promises to unlock the sport’s untapped worldwide potential and grow the game’s audience for the next generation”.

The investment will be used to fund ongoing expansion and prize purses for the LIV Golf tournaments.

The new schedule includes 10 events in 2023 followed by a full season of 14 events in 2024 and 2025. Tournaments will take place across the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Europe and North America.

“We have a long-term vision and we’re here to stay,” said Norman, CEO and Commissioner of LIV Golf. “We’re going to grow the game, give more opportunities to players, and create a more entertaining product for fans.

“We believe in adding new experiences and energy to golf, and that includes building out our future schedule in more global markets.

"We’re creating an entertaining product that will increase golf participation and attract new fans across a broader global footprint. We realize it won’t happen overnight, and we’re excited for the opportunities LIV Golf will add to the game as we continue to grow.”

Worth $225 million, the 2022 schedule starts with a $2.5 million event at the Centurion Club in St Albans at the beginning of June, when Lee Westwood, Sergio Garcia and Martin Kaymer are among those hoping to be in the field.