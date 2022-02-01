Greg Norman: I'm not picking fight by staging new event in Britain

Greg Norman at the launch of The International Series flanked by Cho Minn Thant, the Asian Tour's Commissioner and CEO, and newly-crowned Asian Tour Order of Merit winner Joohyung Kim,. Picture: Neville Hopwood

As part of The International Series, one of 10 events will be held at The Centurion Club, just north of London, on 9-12 June.

It will carry a prize fund of $2 million, which is part of a whopping $300m being invested in the game by LIV Golf Investments, which, with Norman as its CEO, is being backed by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a press conference announcing the new series, which will also include events in Korea, Vietnam, Indonesia, the Middle East, China, Singapore and Hong Kong, Norman spoke about identifying “virgin space”.

Greg Norman, CEO of LIV Golf Investments, talks to the media at Royal Greens Golf & Country Club in Saudi Arabia about The International Series. Picture: Oisin Keniry/Getty Images.

With nine events being held in Scotland, England and Wales alone on the DP World Tour this year, the UK doesn’t really fit that description, but Norman insists the move isn’t aimed at provoking a war with the Wentworth-based circuit.

“We're not in this for a fight,” declared the former world No 1. “We're in this for the good of the game. To be honest, it’s personally disappointing to see some of the attacks that have been taking place unwarrantedly.

“If you pre-judge anybody without knowing the facts, then shame on you, to be honest with you.

“Are you scared of something? What is LIV Golf Investments doing that you are scared of? Why do you have to have these attacks to the level they do?

“Understand the fact that we have always and continued to be very collaborative and cooperative with any of the institutions right across the board. We want to work together side-by-side.

“You've got to be able to give the ability to sit back and listen and understand the opportunities to sit side-by-side for the sport of golf. Simple as that. It's all about the game. If they want to be upset with us, that's their choice. We're not upset with them. We're not picking a fight.”

For this week’s Saudi International, which is now part of the Asian Tour, DP World Tour and PGA Tour players have been given special releases. That won’t be the case, though, if Norman manages to get a proposed Super League up and running.

“Will there be things announced in the future? Absolutely,” he added, having revealed an initial planned investment of $200m had been increased to $300m.

“But right now is to make sure this platform is firmly cemented in the world of golf then there will be another announcement then another announcement. This is not a one-off journey. It's going to be an incredible one.”

The International Series starts in Thailand on 3-6 March with an event that is up against the Kenya Open on the DP World Tour and the Arnold Palmer Invitational on the PGA Tour.

The event in England will be in the same week as the Scandinavian Mixed on this side of the Atlantic and the Canadian Open on the US circuit.

“Nobody owns the golf space. The golf space is free,” declared Norman. “My responsibility is to make sure we unlock all those potential opportunities out there, not be an institution that just sits there and say, ‘we own this space’."