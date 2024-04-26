Ryan Campbell pipped in bid to pull off wire-to-wire victory in 54-hole event

Greg Dalziel closes with 63 at Cruden Bay to win Aberdeen Golf Links Pro Am
Greg Dalziel finished birdie-birdie for a closing 63 at Cruden Bay to foil Ryan Campbell’s bid to pull off a wire-to-wire win in the Aberdeen Golf Links Pro Am.
Showing why he was one of the leading lights on the PGA EuroPro Tour before it was disbanded, Campbell opened with impressive rounds of 67 and 65 to hold a four-shot lead heading into the closing circuit.
A level-par 72 at Trump International Golf Links saw Campbell finish with an eight-under-par total, but that wasn’t good enough for the player who is based at the newly-branded Centre of Golf Excellence, St Andrews to get the job done.
Dalziel, who started out six shots off the lead, jumped into top spot after signing off with the best round of the week across all three courses, the other venue once again being Royal Aberdeen.
The Airdrie man birdied the fifth, sixth, seventh, eight and ninth to be out in 31 before making it six gains on the spin by starting for home with another birdie. His title hopes then seemed to have been dashed by sandwiching birdies at the 12th and 13th with double bogeys at both the short 11th and 15th only to then produce a brilliant 2-3 finish to end up with a winning nine-under total.
Thanks to a closing 69, Legends Tour player Greig Hutcheon finished third on 205, one shot ahead of Eric McIntosh, Conor O’Neil and Sean Lawrie, last year’s winner.
Meanwhile, Scottish duo Gregor Graham and Gregor Tait both head into the final round of the Italian International Amateur Championship at I Roveri in Turin just three shots off the lead.
