Ryan Campbell pipped in bid to pull off wire-to-wire victory in 54-hole event

Greg Dalziel finished birdie-birdie for a closing 63 at Cruden Bay to foil Ryan Campbell’s bid to pull off a wire-to-wire win in the Aberdeen Golf Links Pro Am.

Showing why he was one of the leading lights on the PGA EuroPro Tour before it was disbanded, Campbell opened with impressive rounds of 67 and 65 to hold a four-shot lead heading into the closing circuit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Golf newsletter , get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A level-par 72 at Trump International Golf Links saw Campbell finish with an eight-under-par total, but that wasn’t good enough for the player who is based at the newly-branded Centre of Golf Excellence, St Andrews to get the job done.

Airdrie man Greg Dalziel came from six shots behind heading into the final round to win the Aberdeen Golf Links Pro Am

Dalziel, who started out six shots off the lead, jumped into top spot after signing off with the best round of the week across all three courses, the other venue once again being Royal Aberdeen.

The Airdrie man birdied the fifth, sixth, seventh, eight and ninth to be out in 31 before making it six gains on the spin by starting for home with another birdie. His title hopes then seemed to have been dashed by sandwiching birdies at the 12th and 13th with double bogeys at both the short 11th and 15th only to then produce a brilliant 2-3 finish to end up with a winning nine-under total.

Thanks to a closing 69, Legends Tour player Greig Hutcheon finished third on 205, one shot ahead of Eric McIntosh, Conor O’Neil and Sean Lawrie, last year’s winner.