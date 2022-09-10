Grant Forrest vows to go out with 'all guns blazing' in BMW PGA at Wentworth

Grant Forrest in action during the second round of the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth. Picture: Andrew Redington/Getty Images.

The 29-year-old finished birdie-birdie on the West Course in the second circuit for a 67, which left him sitting just four shots off the lead in a tie for 16th on a tightly-packed leaderboard.

“It was another solid day,” reported Forrest afterwards. “Probably didn’t hit it close enough but left myself in the middle of the green and two-putted. I didn’t quite have the pace of the greens but I holed out well.

“One mistake, one bogey (at the 15th) but got a good break on 17. I hit a good tee shot, over drew it and it hit a guy’s foot. It might have been going in the hedge, but I got up and down for a birdie.

“I hit a cracker into 18, too. I missed the eagle putt but a birdie is a nice finish. You get enough bad breaks in golf so you have to enjoy the good ones that come along.”

Forrest, last year’s Hero Open winner on home soil, admitted it had been an “odd week” due to play being immediately suspended on Thursday evening following the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II then Friday’s action being scrapped.

But, along with everyone else in the field, he was pleased to see the action resuming at the weekend, albeit it now being decided oer just 54 holes.

“It’ll be all guns blazing tomorrow,” he declared. “It’s a packed leaderboard. You can see the depth in the field. With it being soft, if you can get it going you can fire at pins and make some birdies. That’s what I’ll be trying to do.”

David Law, who loaned Forrest a driver for the opening round after finding his own one had cracked just before teeing off on Thursday, sits one further back after a bogey-free 70.

Playing in the last match, the Aberdonian just got finished in time as darkness descended.

“It is, yes,” replied Law to being asked if it was tough playing so late, “especially the last few holes as you are racing along. “I hit a putt on the last that was a mile off on the read because we could hardly see it. But I wouldn't come back in the morning and hit that putt.

“So it's tricky being out last as they are taking in the bins behind you and all the activity going on behind you it's not easy, but I coped with that fine.”

The 2019 ISPS Handa Vic Open winner added of his overall day’s work: “I played really good, which is a massive positive but I putted pretty poorly. If I play like I did today and putt like I know I can putt, I can shoot a low score tomorrow and certainly work my way up the leaderboard. That will be the plan. “

Richie Ramsay and Scott Jamieson shot 67 and 69 respectively to sit on six-under, one ahead of Connor Syme (70) and two better than Bob MacIntyre (69).

Syme was delighted to make the cut on his first appearance in theDP World Tour’s flagship event, admitting: “Overall, I’ve played good.

I haven’t really holed much over the two days and my dropped shot today was from a missed two or three-footer that was the worst horse-shoe in my life!”

MacIntyre finished with a birdie to secure his place in the last round as the cut fell on four-under.