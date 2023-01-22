Grant Forrest felt he’d taken a “big step in the right direction” after recording his best finish in a Rolex Series event with a tie for tenth behind Dundee-based Victor Perez in the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship.

Grant Forrest in action during the final round of the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship at Yas Links. Picture: Ryan Lim/AFP via Getty Images.

Forrest, who started the day just one shot off the lead following a blistering 65 on Saturday at Yas Links, was on the back foot early on in the final circuit after running up a bogey-6 at the second.

The 29-year-old then birdied the third and fifth before reeling off ten straight pars, a run that was ended by a bogey at the 16th that was followed by two pars to finish. Adding up to a par-72, it gave him a tie for tenth on 12-under.

“I didn’t play well,” said Forrest of his closing effort. “I didn’t have my best stuff at all. I hung in there, but I didn’t play the par-5s well, especially on the front nine. I played them in one-over from the middle of the fairway with an 8-iron and a 5-iron. That was at least two shots gone there. My long putting was good and my short game was good on the back nine, but the long game wasn’t there.”

Forrest missed the cut in the same event 12 months ago following an 80 in the second round, so he was understandably pleased with a strong showing overall on this occasion in the $9 million event.

“All in all, a good week,” he added. “It’s a while since I’ve been in that position and today I didn’t have the game to kick on. But it’s a big step in the right direction. It’s my highest finish in a Rolex Series event, so I’ve got to take the positives from a seven-under weekend. Yeah, lots of good stuff compared to the start of my season last year.”

Bob MacIntyre climbed into the top 20 on the back of a closing 69, which left him a shot behind Forrest, with three bogeys in the last four holes leaving Connor Syme signing for a 74 as he tied for 28th on nine-under.

