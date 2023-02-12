Grant Forrest secured his second top-ten finish in four starts this year on the DP World Tour as South African Ockie Strydom shot a course-record 63 to win the Singapore Classic.

Grant Forrest tees off at the first hole in the final round of the Singapore Classic at Laguna National Golf Resort Club. Picture: Yong Teck Lim/Getty Images.

By his own admission, last season had been a disappointment for Forrest after he’d hoped to kick on after landing a breakthrough success in the 2021 Hero Open at Fairmont St Andrews,

But the 30-year-old wasted no time showing he’s back on track by trying for tenth - his best finish in a Rolex Series event - in the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship and has now backed that up with another strong performance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He picked up three shots in the first five holes in the final round at Laguna National Golf Resort Club before going on to sign off with a four-under 68 for a 14-under-par 274 total.

Ockie Strydom gets his hands on the trophy after wnning the Singapore Classic at Laguna National Golf Resort Club. Picture: Yong Teck Lim/Getty Images.

The effort secured Forrest, who has returned to form with experienced fellow Scot Davy Kenny on his bag, a share of sixth spot, picking up €46,877 in the process to jump 14 spots to 30th in this season’s Race to Dubai.

Strydom closed with a bogey-free nine-under salvo to win by a shot from Finn Sami Valimaki, the 38-year-old landing his second success of the season after also winning the Alfred Dunhill Championship at Leopard Creek in December.

Admitting this win had been somewhat of a surprise, Strydom said: “I was thinking after Ras Al Khaimah to go home and practice because the swing’s not there. I spoke to my coach, who flew my assistant coach in, we worked hard to get the swing back to where it was. I’m still speechless how it happened this week.

“I know everyone thinks they can win. It all depends how your mind is doing. A lot of conversations with my wife during the week. She’s been very positive to me. All credit to her and Jaris (Kruger), my caddie. Phenomenal job. I’m just speechless.”