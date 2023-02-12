By his own admission, last season had been a disappointment for Forrest after he’d hoped to kick on after landing a breakthrough success in the 2021 Hero Open at Fairmont St Andrews,
But the 30-year-old wasted no time showing he’s back on track by trying for tenth - his best finish in a Rolex Series event - in the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship and has now backed that up with another strong performance.
He picked up three shots in the first five holes in the final round at Laguna National Golf Resort Club before going on to sign off with a four-under 68 for a 14-under-par 274 total.
The effort secured Forrest, who has returned to form with experienced fellow Scot Davy Kenny on his bag, a share of sixth spot, picking up €46,877 in the process to jump 14 spots to 30th in this season’s Race to Dubai.
Strydom closed with a bogey-free nine-under salvo to win by a shot from Finn Sami Valimaki, the 38-year-old landing his second success of the season after also winning the Alfred Dunhill Championship at Leopard Creek in December.
Admitting this win had been somewhat of a surprise, Strydom said: “I was thinking after Ras Al Khaimah to go home and practice because the swing’s not there. I spoke to my coach, who flew my assistant coach in, we worked hard to get the swing back to where it was. I’m still speechless how it happened this week.
“I know everyone thinks they can win. It all depends how your mind is doing. A lot of conversations with my wife during the week. She’s been very positive to me. All credit to her and Jaris (Kruger), my caddie. Phenomenal job. I’m just speechless.”
A bogey at the last left Scott Jamieson, who’d started the day alongside Forrest, having to settle for a share of 23rd after a closing 71. Richie Ramsay (74) finished on five-under, followed by Connor Syme (71) and Calum Hill (76) on one-under and level-par respectively.