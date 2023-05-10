Grant Forrest reckons every event he tees up in acts as a reminder of how lucky he is to play golf for a living.

Grant Forrest pictured with the Genesis Scottish Open Trophy at a media day at The Renaissance for the Rolex Series event on 13-16 July. Picture: SNS

But, for someone who cut his competitive teeth in the game in East Lothian and resides there, competing in the Genesis Scottish Open against some of the top players in the world on his doorstep is close to fairytale stuff.

Forrest always looked destined for a professional career as he came through the ranks at Craigielaw, winning three national titles and representing Great Britain & Ireland in the Walker Cup.

He also experienced the thrill of making his debut in The Open in his own backyard when teeing up as an amateur at Muirfield in 2013.

But, having made golf his career and progressed up the ladder, nothing probably surpasses the week when he wakes up in his own bed in Pencaitland and makes the short drive to The Renaissance Club between Gullane and North Berwick to tee up in the Genesis Scottish Open.

Forrest has played in the event the last four years, his debut having coincided with it becoming one of the DP World Tour’s Rolex Series events.

In another huge boost, last year’s edition was the first tournament to be co-sanctioned by the DP World Tour and the PGA Tour, leading to it attracting a world-class field.

As is the case for this year’s event, with four golfers in the current world top ten - Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele, Max Homa and Matthew Fitzpatrick - among the players already confirmed.

“Once you get into the environment, it’s easy to forget,” said Forrest, speaking at a media day for the $9 million tournament on Scotland’s Golf Coast on 13-16 July, in reply to being asked how special it is to be part of a stellar line up.

“And, if I take a step back ten years ago, I would have bitten someone’s hand off for a chance to do this. It’s not just this week – most weeks we are getting to do this as a job. It’s great.”

Making it even more exciting for the 29-year-old is the fact he is actually based these days at The Renaissance Club along with fellow DP World Tour players Richie Ramsay and Victor Perez.

“I think there is always a bit more when you are at a home event, particularly on your home course,” he said of that connection. “It’s just trying to manage that as best you can.

“With it being co-sanctioned now as well, last year I think it was the strongest field outside of the Players’ Championship all year. That’s quite something, compared to some of the other events going on.”

As always, his mum Audrey will be cheering him on and also fiancee Christy, who has been travelling a bit more with Forrest this year, including a recent trip to Japan and Korea.