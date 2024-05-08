Local man and club member aims to spread story of fund-raising from Rolex Series event for local charities

The Renaissance Club member Grant Forrest pictured with Jerry Sarvardi after being announced as new official ambassador for The Renaissance Club Charitable Foundation. Picture: Kenny Smith

The Genesis Scottish Open has raised more than £340,000 for mainly East Lothian charities over the past two years and now the story of the event’s positive work in that respect is to be spread by the DP World Tour player who lives on the doorstep of its current home.

Grant Forrest, who has resided in East Lothian for most of his life and is currently in Pencaitland, is the new official ambassador for The Renaissance Club Charitable Foundation (TRCCF), adding to his connection with the American-owned venue, where he is a member.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Golf newsletter , get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Through the Rolex Series event, funds have been distributed to a number of organisations, including the East Lothian Foodbank, Gullane Village Association, Leuchie House, Muirfield Riding Therapy, the Pennypit Trust and the Stephen Gallacher Foundation.

“I have seen for myself just how important the fund-raising efforts are and I look forward to meeting more of the organisations that are benefitting from the funds and making a difference to the lives of people across East Lothian and beyond,” said Forrest, winner of the 2021 Hero Open at Fairmont St Andrews.

North Berwick resident Catriona Matthew is one of the trustees and Jerry Sarvadi, treasurer of TRCCF, is delighted to now have Forrest involved as well.