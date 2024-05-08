Local man and club member aims to spread story of fund-raising from Rolex Series event for local charities

Grant Forrest becomes The Renaissance Club Charitable Foundation ambassador
The Genesis Scottish Open has raised more than £340,000 for mainly East Lothian charities over the past two years and now the story of the event’s positive work in that respect is to be spread by the DP World Tour player who lives on the doorstep of its current home.
Grant Forrest, who has resided in East Lothian for most of his life and is currently in Pencaitland, is the new official ambassador for The Renaissance Club Charitable Foundation (TRCCF), adding to his connection with the American-owned venue, where he is a member.
Through the Rolex Series event, funds have been distributed to a number of organisations, including the East Lothian Foodbank, Gullane Village Association, Leuchie House, Muirfield Riding Therapy, the Pennypit Trust and the Stephen Gallacher Foundation.
“I have seen for myself just how important the fund-raising efforts are and I look forward to meeting more of the organisations that are benefitting from the funds and making a difference to the lives of people across East Lothian and beyond,” said Forrest, winner of the 2021 Hero Open at Fairmont St Andrews.
North Berwick resident Catriona Matthew is one of the trustees and Jerry Sarvadi, treasurer of TRCCF, is delighted to now have Forrest involved as well.
“Having someone as celebrated in the community as Grant on board will further enhance our efforts to make a positive impact and support those in need,” said Sarvadi. “We look forward to working together to continue our mission of giving back and strengthening our community."
