Grant Forrest and Paul Dunne reunited on Bounce Sport books

It follows Irishman Dunne joining Forrest, as well as Bob MacIntyre, Calum Hill and Stephen Gallacher, in the player stable at Edinburgh-based management company Bounce Sport.

Dunne won the 2017 British Masters at Close House en route to finishing 16th in the Race to Dubai in just his second season on the DP World Tour.

He’d also joined forces with Gavin Moynihan that year to win the Golf Sixes at the Centurion Club and reached a career-high world ranking of 65th.

Grant Forrest, back row left, and Paul Dunne, front row second right, were Great Britain & Ireland team-mates in the 2015 Walker Cup at Royal Lytham. Picture: Jan Kruger/Getty Images.

A hand injury suffered in the later part of 2019 contributed to him losing his seat at the top table, but, fully fit again, he’s feeling confident about getting it back.

“I am looking forward to working with Iain [Stoddart] and the team at Bounce,” said the 29-year-old, who is currently in South Africa competing on the Challenge Tour.

“I really feel that I can get back to the form I had in 2017, and with the right support in place, then this just leaves me to do what I know best on the golf course.”

Stoddart, founder of Bounce Sport, is delighted to have added Dunne to the company’s client list.

“He’s proved he can compete with the best and win, and, with the undoubted talent he has, there is no reason why he can’t be back competing with the best of the DP World Tour very soon,” said Stoddart.