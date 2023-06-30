Grant Forrest, the top Scot in this season’s Race to Dubai, and Swedish sensation Ludvig Aberg have both secured invitations for next month’s Genesis Scottish Open in East Lothian.

Grant Forrest, who lives in East Lothian and is attached to The Renaissance Club, has secured a spot in the Genesis Scottish Open. Picture: Yoshimasa Nakano/Getty Images.

The duo were both included in the field as the full entry list for the $9 million Rolex Series event at The Renaissance Club on 13-16 July was released on Friday.

Forrest, who lives in East Lothian and is attached to the host club, sits 36th in this season’s Race to Dubai, having recorded four top-ten finishes.

The newly-turned 30-year-old will be making his fifth successive appearance in the Scottish Open, finishing in the top 20 three years ago.

Swede Ludvig Aberg, pictured playing in last week's Travelers Championship on the PGA Tour, is European golf's new hot prospect. Picture: Stacy Revere/Getty Images.

Aberg, meanwhile, had been handed his professional debut on the DP World Tour in the tournament on Scotland’s Golf Coast.

The 23-year-old only joined the paid ranks earlier this month following a stellar amateur career, but he is being touted as contender for the Ryder Cup in Rome in September.

In this week’s PGA Tour event, the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit, he found himself paired with European captain Luke Donald and rose to the occasion by carding an opening 65 that contained an eagle and seven birdies.

One invitation is still up for grabs at The Renaissance Club, where eight of the current world’s top ten, led by No 1 Scottie Scottie Scheffler and No 3 Rory McIlroy, will be teeing up in an event co-sanctioned with the PGA Tour.

Eight Scots are currently in the field, with Forrest joining Bob MacIntyre, Richie Ramsay, Ewen Ferguson, Calum Hill, Connor Syme, David Law and Scott Jamieson in the line up.