Grant Forrest and Connor Syme both secure top-10 finish in Dunhill Links

Grant Forrest pictured at St Andrews during the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship. Picture: Oisin Keniry/Getty Images.

Forrest finished with a double-bogey 6 in the Czech Masters in mid-August before then taking the shine off his week in the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth last month by running up a triple-bogey 7 at the last.

The 29-year-old had also been left with steaming coming out of his ears on Saturday after spoiling a good day’s work at Kingsbarns with a double-bogey 6 at the 18th, so his 3-3 finish in the closing circuit was a welcome boost.

“Yeah, it is,” admitted Forrest after signing for a 67 that contained eight birdies and a 10-under-par total, which earned him £68,460.

Connor Syme tees off on the second hole on the Old Course at St Andrews. Picture: Richard Heathcote/Getty Images.

“I hit a cracking drive down 17, taking quite a bold line and it left me with a good number - it was a 9-iron from about 170 yards - and we were playing a little bit left of the pin over the Road Hole bunker.

“I just held it up against the breeze a little bit and it ended up stiff, so that was a bonus. You knew 18 was going to be a chance and I hit a chippy driver up there, leaving me a two-putt birdie, which was a nice way to finish.”

The 2021 Hero Open winner had been raging after throwing away DP World Tour ranking points at Wentworth and felt just as sore after his finish here on Saturday.

“It was tough last night,” said Forrest. “It took me a while to pick myself up and get going again. I played so well yesterday. I had a couple of chances to eight-under and didn’t take them then hit a cracking drive down the last but just hit the wrong shot.

“Yeah, it can get in your head a little bit. I’ve been playing really good golf the last few weeks, sort of from Wentworth onwards and it’s just been a case of trying to stay patient.”

Syme signed off with a 69, which included a burst of three birdies in four holes to start the back nine and also one to finish.

“I played well,” said the Dundee-based 27-year-old. “I just putted better the last couple of days. I changed putter this week and I never do that, it’s been two-and-a-half years.

“But I decided I needed a wee change after the last couple of weeks, so pleased with that today.”

The effort lifted him two spots to 30th in the DP World Tour Rankings and his place is now effectively secured in the season-ending Tour Championship in Dubai.

“Not playing next week (in Madrid), but it’s busy towards the end of the year, it’s an exciting spell and just keep pushing on,” said Syme.

“As a team it’s nice to see progression every year. I have my gaols and I’m more motivated than ever, but it’s just keep the foot down, give myself some opportunities to win would be great.”