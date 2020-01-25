Grant Forrest and Bob MacIntyre in mix on Dubai Desert Classic debuts

The Scots are kicking up a desert storm once again. In an event won by Stephen Gallacher, twice, and Colin Montgomerie, Grant Forrest and Bob MacIntyre are both in contention on their Omega Dubai Desert Classic debuts heading into the final round at Emirates Golf Club.

Forrest sits joint-10th, a shot ahead of MacIntyre in a share of 13th spot, the tartan duo having five and six shots respectively to make up on the leader, China's Ashun Wu, who holed his second shot at the first, chipped in at the third then started for home with three straight birdies en route to a third-round 67 and an 11-under-par total.

Both Scots are chasing maiden European Tour titles in the $3.5 million event and will also have the defending champion, American Bryson DeChambeau, as well as on-form Victor Perez, the Dundee-based Frenchman, as title rivals in a last-day battle.

Forrest and MacIntyre have relished the test so far, though, on a toughened up Majlis Course and, with wind gusts of up to 30mph being predicted, a strong last day for either of them might well land that fourth tartan triumph here.

"It would be great to have another Scottish winner," admitted Forrest after finishing birdie-birdie for a 69, two shots better than playing partner Viktor Hovland, the young Norwegian who is on European captain Padraig Harrington's Ryder Cup radar this year.

Two-under early on after gains at the second and third, Forrest then bogeyed the ninth, tenth and 11th. "The momentum was going against me until the 13th," said the 26-year-old of a chip in there. "I also birdied the next then had that nice finish."

The former Scottish Amateur champion comfortably held on this card as a rookie last season and already has a top-five finish, in the AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open, under his belt in the new campaign.

Everyone has been talking about a win being around the corner for MacIntyre after his three second-place finishes last year, but don't be surprised if Forrest beats him to the punch.

"It's good to see both myself and Bob up there on our debuts," said the new Haddington resident. "I think that as tough as it is out there, it is allowing the guys playing the best golf stand out. I would rather it was this was than too easy."

MacIntyre racked up seven top-10 finishes in being crowned as Rookie of the Year last season. The 23-year-old, who is also on Harrington's list of potential Ryder Cup contenders, has another one in his sights in his first event in eight weeks after carding six birdies in a 67.

"We’re getting there day-by-day," said MacIntyre, who has had no problems so far with the hand problem that forced him to miss last week's event in Abu Dhabi.

"I have already surpassed what I thought I would achieve this week, To be honest, my goal was to just make the cut, but some of the best players in the world missed the cut and I’ve had eight weeks off and not touched a club. I would say that’s not bad.”

Bidding to become the second Chinese player to claim the iconic coffee pot after Haotong Li's success in 2018, 34-year-old leads by one from Perez (67), with DeChambeau (70) one further back along with compatriot Kurt Kitayama (68) and Englishman Tom Lewis, who had a 65, the day's joint-best along with Dane Soren Kjeldsen. "That's my 'Happy Chinese New Year Shot'," said Wu of his hole out at the 458-yard par-4 first.

DeChambeau, who won by seven shots here last year, is in the mix again despite feeling a bit under the weather this week. "I couldn't hear anything out of my right ear until No 13," he said after a mixed bag of six birdies and four bogeys. "It finally popped and that was helpful a little bit, but, boy, was it a struggle out there for me on the greens today."

As overnight leader Eddie Pepperell slipped three of the pace following a 72, Perez stormed home in 31, five-under, to put himself in the hunt again, having never looked back since landing his breakthrough win in the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship in October.

Scott Jamieson, who started his new season with a top-10 finish in Abu Dhabi last Sunday, carded a bogey-free 69 to sit in a tie for 30th on two-under, with Richie Ramsay (73) and David Drysdale (73) both on three-over, one ahead of David Law (76).