Grant Forrest reckons he benefited from having to pace himself preparing for last week’s Singapore Classic and is hoping the same formula does the trick again for the second leg of a DP World Tour double-header in the humidity of Asia.

Sticky conditons proved challenging for Grant Forrest and his fellow competitors in last week's Singapore Classic at Laguna National Golf Resort Club. Picture: Yong Teck Lim/Getty Images.

The 29-year-old, who produced a polished performance in Singapore to record his second top-ten finish in four starts this year on the DP World Tour, is among seven Scots teeing up in the Thailand Classic at Amata Spring Country Club in Chonburi.

It’s the circuit’s first visit to Thailand since 2016 and, as was the case last week at Laguna National in exactly the same scenario, a strength-sapping heat is one of the main challenges.

“I’ve probably not played in conditions like that since the Challenge Tour at Hainan in China,” said Forrest of last week’s humidity. “It’s a different heat to a dry heat and we are not used to it, but I did a good job of handling it last week.

"You can’t practice as much out here as you maybe normally would. You’ve got to conserve your energy and I did a good job of managing that and that was part of the reason I was able to keep it going through until Sunday.

“I’m probably guilty of doing too much from Monday through to Wednesday instead of saving energy and it almost forces you into doing that out here.”

Forrest, who is playing his fifth event on the bounce before taking some time off, sits 30th in the Race to Dubai on the back of his promising start to the new campaign.

“I played solid all week,” he said. “I like the course and I think it suited my game quite well. I hit the crossbar a couple of times on Sunday, but it was still a really good week and I’m just trying to keep it going this week.”