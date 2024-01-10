Warm weather trip being made possible again through support from Alfred Dunhill Links Foundation

Blairgowrie's Connor Graham pictured during Team Europe's win in last year's Junior Ryder Cup in Italy. Picture: Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images.

Connor Graham will be accompanied by his big brother Gregor on an exciting upcoming trip to South Africa as part of a six-man Scottish Golf squad.

The trip is once again being made possible through support provided to the governing body by the Alfred Dunhill Links Foundation.

It has been taking place for nearly 15 years, having produced no less than four Scottish successes in the South African Amateur Championship.

Troon Welbeck’s Michael Stewart got the ball rolling when he claimed that prize in 2011 before Brian Soutar from Leven beat Brandon Stone, who went on to win the Scottish Open at Gullane in 2018, in the final the following year.

Back-to-back title triumphs also followed as Craigie Hill’s Daniel Young and Craig Ross of Kirkhill landed victories in 2015 and 2016 respectively.

Two years ago, Auchterarder’s Rory Franssen made it to the final only to fall to a home player, Kyle De Beer, in the title decider.

In the past, the trip has also produced two tartan triumphs in the African Amateur Championship, with Liam Johnston (Dumfries & County) claiming that crown in 2017 before Euan Walker from Kilmarnock (Barassie) emulated the feat two years later.

In addition to the Graham brothers from Blairgowrie, Sussex-based Gregor Tait, Matthew Wilson from Forres, Longniddry’s James Morgan and Jack McDonald from Schloss Roxburghe will be the players chasing Scottish success on this year’s trip.

In terms of tournaments, it will start with the Gauteng North Open, which takes place at The Els Club in Copperleaf on 19-21 January.

The South African Stroke-Play Championship then takes place at Mount Edgecombe Country Club on 30 January-1 February before Royal Johannesburg and Royal Kensington Golf Club stages the South African Amateur Championship on 4-9 February.

The trip will then conclude at the GolfRSA International Amateur, which is being held on 13-16 February at Houghton Golf Club.

Connor Graham will be aiming to use the trip to build on his memorable 2023 campaign, which included becoming the youngest-ever Walker Cup player in a contest at St Andrews then starring in Europe’s Junior Ryder Cup win under Stephen Gallacher’s captaincy in Rome.

Big brother Gregor, meanwhile, will be bidding to produce the sort of form that saw him create history last year as the first amateur to win on Paul Lawrie’s Tartan Pro Tour.

As for McDonald, he will be teeing up in the South African events as the 2023 Scottish Order of Merit winner after a recalculation saw him claim that title rather than Morgan.