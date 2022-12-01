Blairgowrie brothers Connor and Gregor Graham have been handed a boost for their respective 2023 campaigns after landing a sponsorship deal.

The talented teenagers - Connor is 16 and Gregor 19 - will be heading off on their travels with Clayton Caravan Park, near St Andrews, on board as a new principal sponsor.

The deal, which will see the Graham brothers sporting the company’s logo on their golf bags, stemmed from an approach out of the blue from managing director Andrew Kennedy.

He said: “We are delighted to be able to support local sporting talent like Gregor and Connor.

Blairgowrie brothers Gregor, left, and Connor Graham, right, celebrate their new sponsorship deal with Clayton Caravan Park managing director Andrew Kennedy.

“They both work incredibly hard, with the support of their family, and hopefully this deal can go some way to help them achieve their golfing ambitions for the season.”

Connor won the R&A Junior Open by five shots at Monifieth this year while Gregor landed the Dutch Under-21 Championship by three strokes.

Gregor’s 2023 campaign will tee off when he heads to South Africa for a five-week stint as part of the Scottish Men’s Performance Squad.

Connor, meanwhile, will start his new campaign in the Portuguese Amateur in February and then the Spanish Amateur in March.

Dad Stuart said: “Since the age of three, the boys have been playing golf, loving the challenge of competing and trying to improve.