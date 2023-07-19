Graeme Robertson, one of seven Scots teeing up in the 151st Open, rode roller-coasters in the build up to the biggest week of his career before feeling he was back on one after arriving at Royal Liverpool.

Graeme Robertson pictured during a practice round for the 151st Open at Royal Liverpool. Picture: Tom Russo/The Scotsman.

In one of his practice rounds at the Hoylake venue, the 35-year-old Falkirk man played with compatriot Michael Stewart and was left regretting his decision to stop after 15 holes to try and conserve his energy.

“I actually had an absolute shocker yesterday,” said Robertson, who secured his spot in the season’s final major at the fifth hole in a play-off in Final Qualifying at Dundonald Links. “I was playing with Mikey and we got to the 15th green. The 16th goes back the other way, so I said to Mikey ‘look, I’m knackered, I’m just going to call it a day’.

“As I stepped off the tee, (two-time major winner) Dustin Johnson and (former US Open champion) Gary Woodland came over and said ‘is it alright if we join you boys?’ I was absolutely gutted. I was like ‘oh, god’, but I just couldn’t go back. You couldn’t have scripted it.”

Graeme Robertson chats with caddie Mark Cox at the Hoylake venue. Picture: Tom Russo/The Scotsman.

The same could be said of Robertson’s journey in golf, having been one of Scotland’s top amateurs before getting a sales job in a building supplies company after becoming a father then returning to the game and turning professional in his 30s.

“It’s a dream come true,” he said of making his major debut, having been paired with American Russell Henley and Thailand’s Jane Janewattananond in the second group for Thursday’s opening round. “Came down on Sunday and I just played nine holes as I tried to soak it all in. It kind of feels a bit normal now, to be honest with you (laughing).

“I’m trying not to overdo it. Anyone I’ve spoken to about it has said that I shouldn’t try to hammer 18 holes every single day, just chill out, get a feel for the course and I’ve tried to do that as much as I can.”

By simply teeing it up on Merseyside, Robertson will be guaranteed a minimum of $8,500 while making the cut will see him win $32,000 and upwards. “I’ve looked at how much you get if you make the cut - and I’ve also looked at last place,” he said laughing. “I’d say my biggest cheque as a pro has been £2,000-£3,000, so I’m quids in. It’s a free hit for me.”

He’s got Mark Cox, the Glenbervie club champion, on his bag. “He’s an electrician and I actually do some work for him,” said Robertson, clearly a man of many talents. “I’m quite handy with stuff like that, so I help him out with rewiring houses.”

He rode those roller-coasters at Flamingo Land in Scarborough on a weekend visit with his wife and daughter a few days after securing this exciting opportunity. “I fancied a wee break,” he said. “I’d played a lot of golf and knew I was going to be playing a lot of golf last week (in a Tartan Pro Tour event at Downfield) and into this.