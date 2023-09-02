Graeme Robertson toasted the biggest win of his professional career as he claimed the Loch Lomond Whiskies Scottish PGA Championship at Scotscraig.

Graeme Robertson proudly shows off the trophy after winning the Loch Lomond Whiskies Scottish PGA Championship at Scotscraig Golf Club in Tayport. Picture: Kenny Smith/Getty Images.

The 35-year-old, who only joined the paid ranks a couple of seasons ago, closed with a five-under 66 for a 17-under aggregate and won by three shots from Craig Lee, with the gallant Chris Currie finishing third on 13-under.

Robertson, who has emerged as a potent force on the Arnold Clark Tartan Tour, earned the first prize of £4,000 and joined a roll of honour of considerable distinction.

“The names on this trophy are unbelievable and in terms of prestige it has to be my biggest victory,” said Robertson, who joins the likes of John Panton, Bernard Gallacher, Sandy Lyle, Sam Torrance and Paul Lawrie on the cherished piece of silverware.

With a fine amateur pedigree, Robertson stepped away from the competitive scene and worked full-time as a building supplies salesman. Having finally taken the professional plunge in 2021, the former Scottish Assistants’ champion has enjoyed a new lease of golfing life.

“It’s pure enjoyment now,” added Robertson, who also picked up the prize as the leading PGA trainee. “I worked for eight or nine years and I have a new appreciation for the game. I don’t get too hard on myself and that outlook has helped to deliver the results.”

Robertson had led the field by two heading into the final day, but it was Currie who made a telling move as the cut-and-thrust at the sharp end intensified. The 41-year-old, runner-up in in 2011, made an eagle on the ninth to energise his title-tilt and, when he chipped in for a birdie on 11, the Clydebank man was suddenly two shots clear.

Currie’s wayward drive off the 12th, however, came to rest against a tree and he could only nudge his ball forward a few yards. His third shot gave him a chance of salvaging par but Robertson pounced with a 20-foot putt for birdie and when Currie failed to make his par, his two-shot advantage had evaporated.

Robertson went a stroke clear when Currie stumbled to another bogey on the 13th and the frontrunner turned the screw on the 14th with a birdie to double his lead. Further gains at 16 and 17 gilded the lily as Robertson eased over the winning line.

“I have my own target in my head and try to block out what others are doing,” said Robertson, who played in this year’s Open. “That approach helped me when Chris chipped in.”

Lee, who has now been runner-up five times in the Scottish PGA Championship, made a late push with an eagle on 14 and a birdie on the last in a 67 but it was too little, too late. “My putting was much better today and that’s given me a big lift heading into two huge weeks for me,” said Lee, who is set to play in the Irish Open and BMW PGA Championship on the DP World Tour over the next fortnight.

