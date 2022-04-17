Grace Crawford: North Berwick teenager ends 20-year wait for Helen Holm Scottish Women’s Open home winner

At just 15 years old, she becomes the youngest winner of the Helen Holm since Leona Maguire in 2009 and the first Scot to win since it Heather Stirling in 2002.

Heading into the final round tied for the lead with Ellinor Sudow, she posted a four-under-par final round of 68 to claim a four-shot victory over England’s Thalia Kirby.

“This is my highest achievement yet, it’s a great competition to win,” said Crawford, who got off to a blistering start by birdieing her opening three holes in windy conditions on the Ayrshire coast.“I always imagined winning it and it’s just great to do it. Being the first Scottish winner in 20 years is special as well.

North Berwick teenager Grace Crawford is the 2022 Helen Holm Scottish Women’s Open champion after a stunning final round at Royal Troon

“I’m super pleased, it wasn’t easy out there. I got off to a good start, I was hitting some good irons and converting off it.

“After that I just kept it steady as it was still anyone’s game; if I did it on the front nine someone else could have done it on the back. My nerves were fine, I was just enjoying it, this is what you work towards.”

Grace added another birdie at the fifth before and finished the front nine with four pars to turn in 32 and establish a three-shot lead over Kirby.