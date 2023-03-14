All Sections
Governing bodies aiming to introduce ball bifurcation for start of 2026

Golf balls are being targeted - but only at the elite level - by the game’s governing bodies in a bid to rein in the ever-increasing hitting distance in the game.

Martin Dempster
By Martin Dempster
Published 14th Mar 2023, 13:25 GMT
Updated 14th Mar 2023, 13:56 GMT
R&A chief executive Martin Slumbers. Picture: Jane Barlow/PA Wire.
R&A chief executive Martin Slumbers. Picture: Jane Barlow/PA Wire.
R&A chief executive Martin Slumbers. Picture: Jane Barlow/PA Wire.

The R&A and USGA have proposed a Model Local Rule (MLR) that gives competition organisers the option to require use of golf balls that are tested under modified launch conditions.

The MLR is intended for use only in elite competitions and, if adopted, will have no impact on recreational golf. The modified testing set-up in the proposed MLR is expected to reduce hitting distance by 14-15 yards on average for the longest hitters with the highest clubhead speeds.Manufacturers and golf stakeholders can provide feedback until August 2023 and, if adopted, the proposal would take effect in January 2026.

Martin Slumbers, CEO of The R&A, said, “We have worked closely with the golf industry throughout this process and taken time to listen carefully to their perspectives and reflect on the helpful and constructive feedback they have provided.

“At the core of our proposal is a desire to minimise the impact on a flourishing recreational game. We believe the proposed Model Local Rule will help us move forward in a way that protects the inherent qualities of the sport and reduces the pressure to lengthen courses.

“This is an important issue for golf and one which needs to be addressed if the sport is to retain its unique challenge and appeal.”

Mike Whan, CEO of the USGA, added: “Hitting distances at the elite level of the game have consistently increased over the past 20, 40, and 60 years. It’s been two decades since we last revisited our testing standards for ball distances.

“Predictable, continued increases will become a significant issue for the next generation if not addressed soon. The MLR we are proposing is simple to implement, forward-looking and does so without any impact on the recreational game. We are taking the next steps in this process, guided first and foremost by doing what’s right by the entire game.”

