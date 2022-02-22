Gordon Strachan hoping to tee up £25,000 Muirhouse charity boost in Mauritius

The former Scotland and Celtic manager has teed up that opportunity by joining a star-studded line up for an event in the Indian Ocean paradise at the end of next month.

The Celebrity Series Grand Final, which takes place during the week of the MCB Tour Championship, which is part of the Legends Tour, will see eight personalities from the worlds of sport, entertainment and media compete for a charity prize fund of £100,000.

The winner will earn £25,000 for their chosen charity, with Strachan having nominated Muirhouse LIFT Community Centre, an organisation that supports low-income families in north Edinburgh.

Gordon Strachanin action during the pro-am for the Aberdeen Asset Management Paul Lawrie Matchplay at Archerfield Links in 2016. Picture: Mark Runnacles/Getty Images.

He said: “LIFT (Low Income Families Together) is based in Muirhouse where I was originally brought up, and my mother still lives.

“Its purpose is to support families in need of certain things that most of us take for granted, and the charity’s actually run by my cousin, Pauline Bowie.”

Strachan, an honorary member of Silverknowes, has played in DP World Tour pro-ams in the past, including one outing in Qatar with 1995 Open champion John Daly. He’s also played with Stephen Gallacher and Paul Lawrie.

Among those joining Strachan in the field for the Celebrity Series Grand Final is former Scottish and British Lions captain Gavin Hastings, who booked his place in the line-up after winning the Scottish Senior Open Celebrity Series at Royal Aberdeen last September.

“I managed to play on the Constance Belle Mare Plage course in December,” said the former Gullane club champion. “It is simply stunning and it has made me even more excited to compete in the grand final.

“Winning the Scottish Senior Open Celebrity Series last year earned me a spot to play in Mauritius and here’s hoping I can play as well again.”

Hastings and Strachan will be up against TV presenter and broadcaster Dan Walker and former England footballers Teddy Sheringham and Robbie Fowler, as well as Irish Gaelic football legend Jim Gavin, ex-Boyzone singer Keith Duffy and television sports presenter Georgie Bingham.